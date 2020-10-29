Digital Commerce Software Market 2020 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2024 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.Digital Commerce Software Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Digital Commerce Software market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast.

Global "Digital Commerce Software Market" Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Digital Commerce Software Market:-

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Demandware Inc.

Digital River Inc.

NetSuite Inc.

Sappi Limited

Intershop

Volusion Inc.

eBay enterprise

TCS Ltd

Cleverbridge Inc.

MarketLive Inc.

Shopify Inc.

The Global Digital Commerce Software market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The digital commerce software market was valued at USD 4219.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 4219.7 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Digital commerce software continues to be one of the fastest growing verticals in the overall enterprise applications software market. The scope of the report is segmented by component and deployment type.

Organizations, B2B, B2C, or B2B2C caterers, have realized the need for seamless omnichannel commerce experience and the benefits it provides by building a customer relationship. The perks of adopting cloud-based services and the evolving wire-line as well as wireless communications networks enabling customers to stay connected, is driving the business to stay connected and get close to their customers in order to create a relationship and enhance loyalty. The major challenges faced by the business with digital commerce software is the integration of the software with the existing legacy systems, such as SAP and other CRM systems, especially with the additional adhoc software that have been added over the years in order to facilitate the current needs of the organizations.

Adoption of Cloud-based Services Expected to Drive the Market

According to NASDAQ, the revenues for cloud services grew by 60% in 2015. Furthermore, cloud computing is estimated to grow at a robust rate over the course of the next five years. The increased adoption of cloud-based software has provided a number of benefits for companies from various industries, including the ability to use software from any device, either through a native app or through a browser. It is estimated that more than USD 70 billion in SaaS revenue was be generated in 2015 and is estimated to increase to USD 130 billion in 2020 with a projected CAGR of 13.18%. The overall spending on cloud computing infrastructure and platforms is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26% from 2015 – 2018, compared with 5% growth for the complete enterprise IT. By 2016, there was an estimated 11% shift in the IT budget away from traditional on-premise IT delivery toward various versions of cloud computing as a new delivery model. By 2020, more than 65% of the enterprises will have at least half of their infrastructure on cloud-based platforms. .

On-Premise Deployment Model Expected to hold Significant Market Share

Over the years, on-premise deployment model was highly used in the industry. The software are generally installed and run on computers in the premises of the organizations rather than in a remote facility, such as on server or cloud, on the internet. Today, most of the SMBs are often faced with the dilemma to either go for a hosted or an on-premise model. Generally, the choice is based on their business needs and the infrastructure available. The on-premise model has more control over the entire system/data with the corporate data stored or handled internally. However, it requires a dedicated support of IT staff and high initial investments.

Increasing issues related to security and compliance associated with other models, full control over data and processes, easy-to-deploy with excellent scalability, simple setup, and scale up storage as required by adding storage volumes, are some of the factors accelerating the growth of the market.

North America Expected to Hold Highest Market Share

Cloud solutions are playing a crucial role in propelling the growth of digital commerce in this region due to their attributes that include cost-effectiveness, automatic integrations, minimum IT investment, and easy accessibility. Enterprises in this region are looking to replace custom-developed, raging applications with more modern applications that allow them to swiftly move into new markets with omnichannel solutions and pop-up stores. Retailers are striving to improve the purchasing experience of the customers and are at the forefront of digital commerce in the US, thereby, driving the market for digital commerce software.

The global Digital Commerce Software market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Digital Commerce Software Market:

• January 2018 – Adobe launched commerce-based microservices across its clouds. The 20 microservices are expected to be flexible and portable small programs offering functions such as shopping cart, wishlist, and inventory query. Adobe is among the first providers of marketing-focused clouds to offer these functions as microservices.• November 2017 – Bridgeline Digital announced Product Rebrand with the launch of New Website. Bridgeline’s strategic development includes a rebrand of its iAPPS platform as the “Bridgeline Unbound Platform”.

