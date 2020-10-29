Land Based C4ISR Market 2020 Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.A collective analysis on ‘Land Based C4ISR market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Elbit Corporation

Harris Corporation

Thales Group

ThalesRaytheon Systems

SAAB

CACI International Inc

BAE Systems Plc

Sabre Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

The Global Land Based C4ISR market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

In many cases, the demand for the land-based systems will be replacement based, as countries will be seeking to replace their old outdated systems, mostly of the soviet era. This replacement trend will be prominent in countries like Japan, South Korea and Eastern European nations, where a spike in defense budgets is evident. The market is expected to register considerable growth, driven by higher military spending in Asia-Pacific. Military vehicle electronics act as a communication bridge between troops and ground station personnel. A much greater emphasis has been put on the vehicle-mounted C4ISR, communication and networking systems. These efforts fit nicely into the kind of technologies and products offered by the military embedded computing industry.

Budget Cuts and Military Downsizing

In 2018, North America had the highest share of the market; however, military budget cuts in US is likely to impact the market immensely by 2019. The Budget Control Act, passed by US Congress in 2011, aims to cut USD 487 billion from the overall military spending in the next 10 years, with an additional sequestration of USD 495 billion by the government because of short-term fiscal concerns. Amidst a challenging budgetary environment, US military sector is faced with the challenge of reducing costs while procuring, maintaining, and enhancing the military communications and man portable electronic warfare systems.

In addition, military downsizing is a restrained and defensive strategy being employed by US and countries in Europe. This limits the development, maintenance, up gradation and procurement of man portable military electronic technologies, which is a major concern in the market.

For example, in 2015, China had planned to lay off 300,000 army personnel from the 2.3 million military strength, due to the economic slowdown in the country. Similarly, between 2010 and 2020, the UK is expected to reduce the size of its military troops from 178,000 to 147,000, with an immediate reduction of 4,480 personnel by 2015. In 2015, US Army had planned to reduce more than 40,000 troops over the next two years, thus reducing the number of active troops from 490,000 to 450,000. In addition to the troop reductions, 17,000 army civilian employees would be laid-off during the same period.

Increased C4ISR Spending in Developing Market

The military is evolving at a faster rate, propelled by developments in industry and by the cutting-edge capabilities emerging from Pentagon research organizations like the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

APAC is expected to grow significantly as compared to the other regions. It consists of countries with high military expenditure, such as India and China. With geopolitical tensions in South China Sea and border issues in multiple countries, procurement of C4ISR will increase across the region. China, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia are the key growth countries in this region. Forced modernization efforts across the Asia-Pacific region are also expected to increase the procurement of C4ISR systems. Since most of the nations are using old Soviet era systems, the modernization of systems is also expected to increase the procurement of C4ISR.

March 2018: Elbit Systems Awarded USD 65 Million Contract to Supply Comprehensive SAR Solution to an Asian-Pacific Country.

April 2017: Australia selects Raytheon forUSD1.5B ground-based air defense system Reasons to Purchase this Report

