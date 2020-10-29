Food Acidulants Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.”Global Food Acidulants Market size”2020 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Food Acidulants Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Food Acidulants market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Global "Food Acidulants Market" Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

The Global Food Acidulants market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

Food acidulants are the major food additives that are used in the food & beverages industry, due to their wide range of functional benefits, which include acting as a flavoring agent, preservative for microbial control, chelating agent, buffers, gelling, and coagulating agent, among others. The global food acidulants market is projected to reach a value of USD 6.7 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of around 7.7%.

Extensive Usage in the Growing Processed Food Market

The growing processed food & beverages market and their rising rate of consumption by the burgeoning middle-class population are the factors driving the global food acidulants market. Other factors, like supply-chain complexities, like the lack of cold storage chains, and growing consumer demand for nutritional food products, are driving the market growth. The fierce competition among players in terms of pricing, due to a large number of suppliers, is a factor restraining the market growth. Regulatory checks on imports, so as to create a perfect competitive environ, are still in their nascent stage in several countries. The key potential factor possessed by this industry is in the form of the manufacturers who are adopting technologies to improve their production processes, in order to meet capacity requirements.

Citric Acid the Preferred Type of Food Acidulants

The food acidulants market has been segmented on the basis of type, which include citric acid, phosphoric acid, and lactic acid, among others. The citric acid segment dominates the acidulants market, followed by phosphoric acid segment. The major applications of acidulants are seen in non-alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. Beverages are the largest segment for acidulants, followed by seasonings, condiments sauces, and processed food products.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

In 2016, Asia-Pacific led the food acidulants market with a share of over 32%, which is projected to reach a value of USD 2.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of about 8.9%. The South American and African markets are projected to register a CAGR of about 8% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). In terms of size, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, leads the market. China is one of the largest players in the food acidulants business. The United States is the largest market in North America, while Germany in the European region. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the rate of consumption of processed food and nutritional requirements among consumers. The countries, like India, Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, and Mexico are some of the emerging markets for food acidulants.

The key players include: ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM), BARTEK, BRENNTAG, CARGILL INC, FBC INDUSTRIES INC, HAWKINS WATTS LTD, ISEGEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD., JUNGBUNZLAUER AG, MERKO GROUP LLC, PARCHEM, PARRY ENTERPRISES INDIA, PURAC BIOCHEM, TATE & LYLE, UNIVAR, WEIFANG ENSIGN INDUSTRY CO. LTD, amongst others.

