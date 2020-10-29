In-pipe Hydro Systems Market 2020 Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the In-pipe Hydro Systems market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application is given and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Natel Energy

Inc.

Lucid Energy Inc.

Rentricity

Inc.

Leviathan Energy Hydroelectric Ltd.

San Antonio Water System

GS-Hydro

Since last few years, the renewable energy generation industry, in the regions like Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, has been expanding significantly, which has fueled up the demand for innovative, cost-effective, and hassle-free technologies, to generate energy in a large scale. The in-pipe hydro system requires minimum additional infrastructure, basically, specially designed turbines to be installed within &/or onto the pipeline network having natural gravity flow of water with high-pressure heads. The in-pipe hydro system can be used worldwide, if it can be used to power the most remote areas, where power generation by all other means is not economically attractive to big power companies of the world. These systems are further self-protected from vandalism, weather accidents, and thefts, by the virtue of their presence underground and within concealed pipes.

Weather Independent System – Factor Driving the In-pipe Hydro Systems Market

The in-pipe hydro systems are designed for and installed within pipelines that carry clean water, municipal sewage water, partly treated water or effluents of industries, and even the water that is utilized for agricultural produce. Most of these pipelines are often installed underground and concealed with various construction materials. Steel, ductile iron, and concrete are the most widely used materials for laying these pipelines. The energy produced by the in-pipe hydro system eliminates the weather dependency, which is observed with the energy produced from other types of renewable-based energy generation systems.

North America – The Region with the Highest Market Share

Owing to the low cost of in-pipe hydro systems, coupled with urbanization and construction, the in-pipe hydro systems market is expected to grow during the forecast period. North-America is expected to occupy the maximum market share, during the forecast period, due to increasing turbine installations, technological progress, and the presence of prominent players in the region. However, the in-pipe hydro systems segment in the renewable energy market has been gaining popularity, recently, and these systems are being used on a large scale wherever viable. The awareness about the technology is not widespread and restricted to only a few corporations, who value eco-friendly techniques. However, if a proper direction is given for the efforts put into popularizing the technology, it is poised to take a significant share in the renewable energy landscape.

The United States – Among the Regional Hotspots for Market Growth

Rising awareness towards environment and green energy generation techniques is the key driver for the In-pipe hydro systems market in the United States. Amount of water that is supplied every day to households, industries, utilities, and for agricultural production is huge. There is an equally enormous pipeline network for carrying the sewage water from different sources for disposal. A majority of those pipelines carry water through either gravitational flow or a created pressure head, and that is where the market for in-pipe hydro systems lies. The in-pipe hydro system is a combination of a turbine, an attached generator, and other gauges that use the flow of water as an input to give a reliable and clean power output.

September 2017: The Portland Water Bureau (PWB) deployed a four-turbine, 42-in. 200 kW hydroelectric system inside its 48-in. water pipeline.

