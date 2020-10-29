Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market 2020 Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.The Insoluble Dietary Fibers report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market.

Global "Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market" Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market:-

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Fibrisol Service Limited

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

J. Rettenmaier & Söhne Gmbh & Co. Kg

Roquette Frères

Shanghai Nuoshen Food Trading Co. Ltd.

Südzucker Ag

Sunopta

Inc.

Taiyo Lucid Pvt. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC

The Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

The insoluble dietary fiber market was valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.94 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7%, during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. Insoluble dietary fibers have multi-disciplinary uses, some of which include being employed as bulking agents in reduced-sugar applications, as an effective moisture manger in fat replacing, as a tool for incorporating texture, and as a natural antioxidant. They also have an extensive use as a bulking agent in the bakery industry, which accounts to 31.0% of the total market share

Market Dynamics

The sudden change in lifestyles, western influence, and considerable raise in the disposable income have created a demand for healthy food products in the developing countries. The European bakery industry witnessed a considerable demand for natural and healthy bakery products employing dietary fibers as well. Furthermore, a demand for fiber supplements in fulfilling nutritional requirements in the western countries acted as a driver for the global insoluble dietary fibers market. Technical difficulties pertaining to reactivity and stability of the product has been one of the major challenges faced by the industries employing dietary fibers. Additionally, delayed and inconsistent regulatory standards for approval are other constraints for the market. With effective scientific research, new insoluble fiber variants are being identified with superior qualities. With very limited production in the developing countries, the untapped market provides a prolific opportunity for investment in this sector.

Market Segmentation

The insoluble dietary fiber market has been segmented on the basis of type into bulking agent, fat replacer, texturing agent, and others. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into cellulose, hemi-cellulose, chitin & chitosan, lignin, resistant starch, and others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into bakery, beverages, confectionaries, meat, pasta & soups, and others. Lastly, on the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America with a share of 38.0% holds is dominant in the global insoluble dietary fibers market. This can be accounted to the higher numbers of health conscious population in this region. Europe stands second in the market with the recent high demand for healthier bakery products. Asia-Pacific, with its huge demand for convenience foods and increased western influence, is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2%, during the given forecast period.

Key Developments

• April 2017 – Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, launched a new line of low cost-in-use dietary fibers for manufactures wanting to easily add fiber to foods – the NOVELOSE™.

• April 2016 – ADM announces the EMEA launch of SUPERB, a functional soy protein fiber developed to boost the protein and fiber content, control moisture retention and improve texture in meat products.

Major players – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY, CARGILL INC., E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, FIBRISOL SERVICE LIMITED, GRAIN PROCESSING CORPORATION, INGREDION INCORPORATED, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GMBH & CO. KG, ROQUETTE FRÈRES, SHANGHAI NUOSHEN FOOD TRADING CO. LTD., SÜDZUCKER AG, SUNOPTA, INC., TAIYO LUCID PVT. LTD., TATE & LYLE PLC, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative & quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic & non-economic aspects

• Regional and Country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

The global Insoluble Dietary Fibers market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market:

