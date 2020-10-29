Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas:

Ultra-high-purity anhydrous HCl is a colorless gas with strong, pungent odor. It is hygroscopic in nature and it forms white fumes in moist air, which is a mist of hydrochloric acid.

Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market Manufactures:
Air Liquide

Air Liquide

The Linde Group

Niacet Corporation

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS

Purityplus Specialty Gases

Gas Innovations

Shandong Yanhe Chemical

Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market Types:
Pharmaceutical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Electronic Grade

Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market Applications:
Chemical

Chemical

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Steel & Metals

Pharmaceutical