Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Manufactures:

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Types:

Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor

QVGA ToF Image Sensor

Others 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Automobile

On the basis of type, the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor, QVGA ToF Image Sensor, and Others. The QVGA ToF Image Sensor segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

End-users, included in this market are Consumer Electronics, Robotics and Drone, Machine Vision and Industrial Automation, Entertainment, Automobile, and Others usage. The Consumer Electronics application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

Based on regions, the global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Asia Other, and the Rest of the World (ROW). USA and Europe is expected to account for larger share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.0% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million USD in 2024, from 620 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.