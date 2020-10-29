Global Low Dielectric Resin Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Low Dielectric Resin Market Manufactures: SABIC

SABIC

Asahi Kasei

Zeon

DIC

Mitsubishi

Hitachi Chemical

DOW

Lonza

Huntsman

Chemours

Low Dielectric Resin Market Types: Cyanate Ester Resin

Cyanate Ester Resin

m-PPE

Fluoropolymer

Others

Low Dielectric Resin Market Applications: PCB Industry

PCB Industry

Microelectronics

Antenna

Low dielectric resin means a series of resins, such as m-PPE, PFA, cyanate ester resin, which own low dielectric constants. Applications of low dielectric resin mainly from electronic industry, such as PCB industry, antenna industry, microelectronics, etc. Among those applications, PCB industry accounts for the largest market share, which was about 67.80% in 2016.

The low dielectric resin industry is relatively concentrated as Japan is the major production base. The region produced 31315 MT in 2016. The follower is USA, holding 26.97% production share. Global production of low dielectric resin increased from 62410 MT in 2012 to 77008 MT in 2016.

As for consumption, Japan is also the largest consumer with about 29.43% share in 2016. The second consumer is USA, consuming 19411 MT.

The low dielectric resin industry has close relationship with the electronic industry. With the gradually global economy, the electronic industry is resuming, which provides support for the industry.

The worldwide market for Low Dielectric Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million USD in 2024, from 1170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.