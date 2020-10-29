Medicated Feed Additives Market 2020 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2024 By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.Medicated Feed Additives report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Medicated Feed Additives future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization. This report focuses on Professional Global Medicated Feed Additives Market 2020 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Medicated Feed Additives Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

The Global Medicated Feed Additives market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The market for medicated feed additives accounted for USD 12.03 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2023. The market is driven by various factors, such as, increasing awareness about the nutritional content in meat, rise in disposable incomes, prevalent outbreak of diseases in animals, organization in the livestock industry, and adoption of various animal husbandry practices for the improvement of meat quality support the potential of this market.

Animal-based medicated feed are proven to be essential in regulating the metabolism and confirm good health. The increase in health awareness in Asia-Pacific has led to a surge in the demand for plant and animal protein. The recent epidemic outbreaks have made the meat quality a critical issue, especially in regions like Europe and North America. The increase in the consumption of animal protein in the area has exerted massive pressure on livestock farmers who are gradually shifting to various scientific methods of farming. Farmers have been observed to face problems while supplying meat according to the pace of demand. The situation has generated an opportunity for medicated feeds and feed additive manufacturers. Further, the need for industrialization of the livestock and meat industry is another driving factor for the market.

Growing Importance of Medicated Feed Additives

A proper method is required to provide the desired medicines to animals, for better growth, which can provide humans with the best quality of food, milk, and other secondary products. The fear of foodborne and zoonotic diseases, like avian flu, are creating a demand for the medicated feed additives. The European food safety authority (EFSA) estimates that 320,000 cases of foodborne and zoonotic diseases occur each year in the EU countries. A global decline in the usage of antibiotics, mainly owing to government bans, contributes to the declining revenue growth of medicated feed additives.

Medicated feed additives are used to prevent an aplasmosis and bloating, treat gastrointestinal worms, reduce the incidence of liver abscesses, control flies, suppress estrus, etc. The title 21 of the code of federal regulations (CFR) part 515 (21 CFR 515) states that individual medicated feed mills are to be licensed with the FDA. The licensed mills are allowed to manufacture animal feeds from category II, type A medicated articles. Category II drugs require a withdrawal period at the lowest use level for at least one significant species for which they are approved, are regulated on a ‘no-residue’ basis or with a zero tolerance. The stringent regulations regarding the use of medicated feed additives are a restraint to the market. In addition, certain medicated feed ingredients are posing a risk to human health thereby hindering the growth of the market.

Key Developments in the Medicated Feed Additives Market:

February 2018: AFIA called FDA to Streamline Animal Feed Regulations

January 2018: EU voted for new regulations for veterinary medicines and medicated feed

