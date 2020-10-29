Global Automotive Injector Nozzle Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

"Automotive Injector Nozzle Market" Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Automotive Injector Nozzle market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Fuel injection technologies have a controlling influence over the overall performance of the vehicle. Leading automakers in the world are going â€œgreenâ€ by increasing their capacity to churn out EVs, hybrids and fuel cell cars. Currently, OEMs are struggling to find application of existing injector nozzles in these upgraded engine variants. The report projects that towards the end of 2025, the demand for gasoline direct injection technology will lose traction over gasoline port fuel injection technology.

The global market for injector nozzle will remain segmented into gasoline and diesel fuel engines as these components are purposeless in EVs and hybrid car engines. In the coming years, OEMs are likely to focus on developing injector nozzles for gasoline fuel engines, revenues from which are expected to procure over 80% share on global market value.

The worldwide market for Automotive Injector Nozzle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 4240 million USD in 2024, from 3830 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.