Global Dental Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Dental “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “Dental Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Dental market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Dental Market Manufactures:

  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Danaher
  • Align Technology
  • Planmeca
  • Ivoclar Vivadent
  • J Morita Corporation
  • 3M
  • Carestream Dental
  • GC Corporation
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Septodont
  • Ultradent
  • Shofu Dental
  • Kulzer
  • Vatech
  • Coltene
  • Angelalign
  • Kangda Medical
  • Sinol Dental
  • Fujian Meisheng
  • Shandong Huge

    Dental Market Types:

  • DentalConsumables
  • DentalEquipment

    Dental Market Applications:

  • General Hospitals
  • DentalHospitals
  • DentalClinics

    Questions Answered in the Dental Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Dental market?
    • How will the global Dental market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Dental market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Dental market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Dental market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • The principal categories of the dental products market are dental consumables and dental equipment. The largest geographical markets for dental products are in North America, Europe, and followed by the rest of Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia.
  • Expansion of the elderly population worldwide and increasing consumer awareness of oral healthcare needs are propelling the expansion of the global dental market. Among the product segments, dental implants market will have the fastest market growth.
  • Analysis of the DentalProducts Market Of particular note is Dentsplyâ€™s merger with Sirona DentalSystems which closed in late February 2016. The $5.4 billion merger combined Dentsplyâ€™s market leading dental consumables platform with Sironaâ€™s dominant dental technology business. The consolidated company, Dentsply Sirona, will offer the most products and technological solutions within the global dental products market, and is expected to generate more than $125 million in cost-savings synergies over the next three years.
  • It is estimated that demand for dental care treatment will increase significantly in the coming decade. Large demand for treatment, as well as the growing economy, means more care with better services and facilities will be needed, providing opportunities for the private sector. The current private market consists of many small clinics, which offers a big opportunity for major chains with a reputation for quality.
  • The global Dentalmarket is valued at 26000 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 36500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Dental.
  • This report studies the Dentalmarket status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Dentalmarket by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Dental product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dental, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dental in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Dental competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Dental breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of Dental Market:

