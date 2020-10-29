Global Dental Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Dental Market Manufactures:

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Align Technology

Planmeca

Ivoclar Vivadent

J Morita Corporation

3M

Carestream Dental

GC Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Septodont

Ultradent

Shofu Dental

Kulzer

Vatech

Coltene

Angelalign

Kangda Medical

Sinol Dental

Fujian Meisheng

Shandong Huge Dental Market Types:

DentalConsumables

DentalEquipment Dental Market Applications:

General Hospitals

DentalHospitals

DentalClinics

How will the global Dental market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Dental market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Dental market?

Which regional market will show the highest Dental market growth? Scope Of this Report:

The principal categories of the dental products market are dental consumables and dental equipment. The largest geographical markets for dental products are in North America, Europe, and followed by the rest of Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia.

Expansion of the elderly population worldwide and increasing consumer awareness of oral healthcare needs are propelling the expansion of the global dental market. Among the product segments, dental implants market will have the fastest market growth.

Analysis of the DentalProducts Market Of particular note is Dentsplyâ€™s merger with Sirona DentalSystems which closed in late February 2016. The $5.4 billion merger combined Dentsplyâ€™s market leading dental consumables platform with Sironaâ€™s dominant dental technology business. The consolidated company, Dentsply Sirona, will offer the most products and technological solutions within the global dental products market, and is expected to generate more than $125 million in cost-savings synergies over the next three years.

It is estimated that demand for dental care treatment will increase significantly in the coming decade. Large demand for treatment, as well as the growing economy, means more care with better services and facilities will be needed, providing opportunities for the private sector. The current private market consists of many small clinics, which offers a big opportunity for major chains with a reputation for quality.

The global Dentalmarket is valued at 26000 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 36500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Dental.