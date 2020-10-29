Categories
Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Manufactures:

  • Arkema
  • Rallis
  • Kaisheng New Materials
  • OPM
  • Polymics

    Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Types:

  • Electrophilic substitution
  • Nucleophilic substitution

    Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Applications:

  • Aerospace
  • Automotive Industry
  • Medical Industry
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market?
    • How will the global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • The global production of PEKK increased from 329 MT in 2013 to 511 MT in 2017 at an average annual growth rate of more than 11.72%. Europe is the biggest manufacturing base with the production market share of 63.8 % in 2017 followed by India. Arkema is the global leader. In the next five years, the global production of PEKK will maintain 7.25% average annual growth rate.
  • The PEKK is mainly used in aerospace, automotive industry and medical industry. Using 3D printing techniques such as selective laser sintering (SLS), PEKK components with complex geometries and unique shapes can be manufactured rapidly without molds or dies. With the development of 3D printing technology, there will be an increasing demand of PEKK in the next few years. EU and North America are the main consumption markets.
  • This industry is monopolized by a few companies such as Arkema and Rallis, while Rallis supply PEKK mainly for Cytec Solvay Group. In China, Kaisheng New Materials is the only manufacturer and the first one to break the technology monopoly. OPM is a recognized leader in high performance additive manufacturing.
  • Although sales of PEKK brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PEKK field abruptly.
  • The worldwide market for Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 72 million USD in 2024, from 37 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

    3 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.1 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.2 Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

