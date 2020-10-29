Global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813406

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Manufactures:

Arkema

Rallis

Kaisheng New Materials

OPM

Polymics Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Types:

Electrophilic substitution

Nucleophilic substitution Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Applications:

Aerospace

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813406 Questions Answered in the Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market Report: Which are the five top players of the global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market?

How will the global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market?

Which regional market will show the highest Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market growth? Scope Of this Report:

The global production of PEKK increased from 329 MT in 2013 to 511 MT in 2017 at an average annual growth rate of more than 11.72%. Europe is the biggest manufacturing base with the production market share of 63.8 % in 2017 followed by India. Arkema is the global leader. In the next five years, the global production of PEKK will maintain 7.25% average annual growth rate.

The PEKK is mainly used in aerospace, automotive industry and medical industry. Using 3D printing techniques such as selective laser sintering (SLS), PEKK components with complex geometries and unique shapes can be manufactured rapidly without molds or dies. With the development of 3D printing technology, there will be an increasing demand of PEKK in the next few years. EU and North America are the main consumption markets.

This industry is monopolized by a few companies such as Arkema and Rallis, while Rallis supply PEKK mainly for Cytec Solvay Group. In China, Kaisheng New Materials is the only manufacturer and the first one to break the technology monopoly. OPM is a recognized leader in high performance additive manufacturing.

Although sales of PEKK brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PEKK field abruptly.

The worldwide market for Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 72 million USD in 2024, from 37 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.