Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

A waste heat recovery boiler captures undesired heat dissipated from industrial processes, which can be reused in other heating applications such as power generation. Waste heat may either be used in the same process or be transferred to other processes. It is estimated that as much as 20%-50% of industrial energy usage is released in the form of waste heat. The waste heat recovery boilers capture heat from gen sets, incinerators, furnace exhausts, and from other equipment that involves heat flow related processes. Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Manufactures:

ABB

Alstom

Echogen Power systems

Foster Wheeler

GE Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Types:

Medium Temperature

High Temperature

Ultra-High Temperature Waste Heat Recovery Boiler Market Applications:

Power Generation Utilities

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Primary Metals