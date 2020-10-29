Methylal Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Methylal Market” forecast 2020-2024 market report includes types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. Methylal Market share report covers the manufacturers , price, revenue, gross profit, these data help the end user know about the competitors better.

About Methylal:

Methylal is manufactured by oxidizing methanol or through reaction of formaldehyde and methanol. It is a clear, colourless flammable liquid with a low boiling point, low viscosity, and excellent dissolving power. Methylal is soluble in water and miscible with most common organic solvents. It is therefore used primarily as a solvent in the manufacturing of resins, adhesives, paint strippers, and protective coatings.

INEOS

Kuraray

Lambiotte

Chemofarbe

LCY Chemical

Wangda

Shandong Snton

Changcheng

Fuhua Tongda

Kabote

Shandong Shuangqi

Anhui Jixi Sanming

Anhui Kaiyuan

Qingzhou Aoxing

Fude

Huayuan

Jinfeng Methylal Market Types:

Superior Grade

Refined Grade

Crude Grade Methylal Market Applications:

Solvents

Polymers

Fuel Additive