Optocouplers Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region (North America, South America, Asia, and Europe) and Forecasts to 2024

About Optocouplers:

An optocouplers, also called opto-isolator, optical coupler, opto coupler, photocoupler or optocouplers, is a passive optical component that can combine or split transmission data (optical power) from optical fibers. It is an electronic device which is designed to transfer electrical signals by using light waves in order to provide coupling with electrical isolation between its input and output. The main purpose of an optocoupler is to prevent rapidly changing voltages or high voltages on one side of a circuit from distorting transmissions or damaging components on the other side of the circuit.

An optocoupler contains a light source often near an LED which converts electrical input signal into light, a closed optical channel and a photosensor, which detects incoming light and either modulates electric current flowing from an external power supply or generates electric energy directly. The sensor can either be a photoresistor, a silicon-controlled rectifier, a photodiode, a phototransistor or a triac.

Fairchild

Toshiba

Avago (FIT)

Vishay Intertechnology

Renesas

Sharp

ISOCOM

LiteOn

Everlight Electronics

Standex-Meder Electronics

IXYS Corporation

Kingbright Electronic

NTE Electronics

Plus Opto Optocouplers Market Types:

Non-linear Optocouplers

Linear Optocouplers Optocouplers Market Applications:

Telecommunications

Cable TV

Military and Aerospace

Industrial Motors

Automotive