Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report by Application, Region (North America, South America, Asia, and Europe) and Forecasts to 2024

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market” forecast 2020-2024 market report includes types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market share report covers the manufacturers , price, revenue, gross profit, these data help the end user know about the competitors better.

About Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid):

  • Chloroacetic acid, also called Chloroacetic acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.
  • MCA is marketed in various forms: as a solid (powder or flakes), in molten form (kept at a temperature > 80Â°C) or as 80% dilution in water. For these forms of packaging, exposure estimates are made.

    Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Manufactures:

  • AkzoNobel
  • CABB
  • Denak
  • Dow Chemicals
  • Daicel Chemical Industries
  • Niacet
  • Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd
  • Shri Chlochem
  • China Pingmei Shenma Group
  • Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry
  • Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical
  • Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong
  • Shandong Huayang Technology
  • Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry
  • Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical
  • Luzhou Hepu Chemical
  • Henan HDF Chemical
  • Shandong MinJi Chemical
  • Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry
  • Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical
  • Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
  • Tiande Chemical

    Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Types:

  • Solid MCA
  • MCA Solution
  • Molten MCA

    Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Applications:

  • Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)
  • Agrochemical
  • Surfactants
  • Thioglycolic acid (TGA)
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) in 2017 and 2019.
    • Chapter 3, the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2019)

    3 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2019-2019)

    3.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2028-2019)

    3.2 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

    3.3.2 Top 6 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

