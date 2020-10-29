Drugs for Malaria Market 2020 is predicted to rise with a CAGR of XX% by 2026 | Industrial Analysis According to Revenue, Market Share, Market Size & Growth, Leading Investors

Drugs for Malaria Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Drugs for Malaria Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Drugs for Malaria industry. Both established and new players in Drugs for Malaria industries can use the report to understand the Drugs for Malaria market.

Cipla

Guilin Pharmaceutical

IPCA Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline

Mylan Labs

Roche

Novartis

Sanofi Aventis

Ajanta Pharma

Drugs for malaria or antimalarial medications are also known as anti-malarial drugs. Anti-malarial drugs treat or Prevention malaria, a disease that occurs in tropical, subtropical, and some temperate regions of the world. The disease is caused by a parasite, Plasmodium, which belongs to a group of one-celled organisms known as protozoa. The only way to get malaria is to be bitten by a certain type of mosquito that has bitten someone who has the disease.

Anti-malarial Drugs are available only with a physician’s prescription. They come in tablet, capsule, and injectable forms. Among the commonly used anti-malarial drugs are chloroquine, mefloquine, primaquine, pyrimethamine, and quinine.

The classification of drugs for malaria includes aryl aminoalcohol compounds, antifolate compounds and artemisinin compounds. The proportion of aryl aminoalcohol compounds drugs for malaria in 2016 is about 16.8%, the proportion of antifolate compounds in 2016 is about 55.4% and the proportion of artemisinin compounds in 2016 is about 27.8%.

The global Drugs for Malaria market is valued at considerable rate by the end of 2026, growing at a steady rate of CAGR during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Drugs for Malaria volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drugs for Malaria market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds

Antifolate Compounds

Artemisinin Compounds

Prevention

Treatment

Other

