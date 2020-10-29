Categories
Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Geothermal Heat Pump “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 "Geothermal Heat Pump Market" Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Geothermal Heat Pump market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Geothermal Heat Pump Market Manufactures:

  • Bosch Thermotechnology
  • Carrier
  • Vaillant
  • BDR Thermea
  • Modine
  • Nibe Industrier
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Viessmann
  • Trane
  • Stiebel Eltron
  • Danfoss Group
  • Weishaupt
  • Swegon
  • Wolf
  • OCHSNER Warmepumpen

    Geothermal Heat Pump Market Types:

  • Vertical Closed Loop
  • Horizontal Closed Loop
  • Open Loop
  • Others

    Geothermal Heat Pump Market Applications:

  • Residential Buildings
  • Commercial Buildings

    Questions Answered in the Geothermal Heat Pump Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Geothermal Heat Pump market?
    • How will the global Geothermal Heat Pump market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Geothermal Heat Pump market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Geothermal Heat Pump market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Geothermal Heat Pump market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • Geothermal heat pump systems consist of the heat pump unit, the ground heat exchanger, and the air delivery system (ductwork). The heat exchanger has a system of pipes called a loop, which is buried in the ground near the building. Fluid will circulate within the heat exchanger system. The pump exchanger either takes the heat from the building and transfers it to the ground or absorbs the heat from the ground and uses it to warm the house. The main advantage of geothermal heat pumps is that they use the stable underground temperature to increase the efficiency and decrease the operational cost of the cooling and heating systems. Global geothermal heat pump market size in 2017 was valued over USD 3 billion and the annual installation is projected to exceed 873 thousand units by 2025.
  • Growing concerns toward environmental sustainability and energy security along with shifting trends toward bio economy-based development will drive the global geothermal heat pump market size. Introduction of energy efficiency protocols by regulators with an aim to reduce carbon footprint will further propel the industry outlook. In 2016, Government of Germany introduced Climate Action Plan 2050 across the nation with an aim to curb GHG emissions up to 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.
  • The worldwide market for Geothermal Heat Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.6% over the next five years, will reach 6020 million USD in 2024, from 3640 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Geothermal Heat Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Geothermal Heat Pump product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Geothermal Heat Pump, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Geothermal Heat Pump in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Geothermal Heat Pump competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Geothermal Heat Pump breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of Geothermal Heat Pump Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Geothermal Heat Pump Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Geothermal Heat Pump Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Geothermal Heat Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

    3 Global Geothermal Heat Pump Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.1 Global Geothermal Heat Pump Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.2 Global Geothermal Heat Pump Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Geothermal Heat Pump Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Geothermal Heat Pump Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

