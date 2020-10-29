Automotive Wheel Hubs Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Manufactures:

Dicastal

Maxion

CMW

Enkei

Ronal

Borbet

Zenix

Superior

Alcoa

Accuride

Lioho

Uniwheel

Lizhong

Wanfeng

Shengwang

Jinfei

Faway Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Types:

Steel Wheel Hub

Alloy Wheel Hub

Other Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Applications:

Passenger Cars

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ€™ policy and the high production of automotive wheel hub etc. in the international market, the current demand for automotive wheel hubs product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

In 2014, the global production of the automotive wheel hub reaches about 30000 (10K Units); the growth margin is around 10.98% during the last five years.

Japan, US, EU and China are major consumption regions in automotive wheel hub production market.