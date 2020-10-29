RADIOFREQUENCY DEVICES MARKET FORECASTS AND GROWTH ANALYSIS BY 2026 | KEY PLAYERS ALLERGAN, HOLOGIC, FOTONA, LUTRONIC, CANDELA MEDICAL, LUMENIS

The Radiofrequency Devices Market are medical devices that are used for several cosmetic procedures for treating skin and body defects through minimally invasive or invasive technologies. These devices improve the physiology of wrinkled & ageing skin and are used by numerous individuals, who wish to cultivate or rejuvenate their looks.

Rise in demand for minimal invasive procedures or non-invasive procedures, lower cost of these procedures compared to surgeries and east procedures propels the radiofrequency devices market growth. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe and advancements in the field of body contouring are expected to significantly increase the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with the procedures hampers the market growth.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Medical, Hologic, Inc., Energist Medical Group, Fotona, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Lutronic, Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd. Sciton, Inc.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

* Laser Resurfacing Devices

* Body Contouring Devices

* Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

On the basis of technology, the market is split into:

* Laser Based Technology

* Light Based Technology

* Energy Based Technology

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Hair Removal

* Skin Resurfacing

* Skin Rejuvenation

* Other Applications

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes.

