PUBLIC KEY INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET 2020 TO REGISTER EXTENSIVE GROWTH FROM DIGITAL CERTIFICATE APPLICATION WITH TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS-DOCUSIGN INC, COMODO GROUP INC, KOFAX LTD, GODADDY INC, VERISIGN INC, SIGNIX INC, IDENTRUST INC | FORECAST 2026

Public Key Infrastructure Market is based on Digital Certificate application, which acts as a virtual identity proof. A digital certificate serves as a valid identification of data, software, and computer-related programs that may require identity proof. This type of digital certification can be assigned to an actual person or technology device. This system is usually used in data encryption of data and authentication of documents when they are sent by e-mail. They are also used in authentication during smart card login to identify the user by the application they are trying to access.

A public key infrastructure (PKI) is a platform that supports managing digital certificates for implementing strong authentication, electronic signature and data encryption methods. The Public Key Infrastructure service is integrated with other security and IoT managed connecting devices as smart M2M and a part of IoT Security solutions that includes Cyber Threats, and Faast IoT technology. Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) caters highest revenue to the e-signature market.

The major players profiled in this report include:

• Docusign Inc.(U.S)

• Comodo Group Inc.(U.S)

• Kofax Ltd. (U.S)

• GoDaddy Inc.(U.S)

• GMO GlobalSign Inc. (U.S)

• Verisign Inc.(U.S)

• Gemalto N.V.( Netherlands)

• Signix Inc.(U.S)

• Ascertia Company (U.S)

• Secured Signing Limited (Australia)

• Entrust Data Cartd Corporation (U.S)

• Identrust Inc.(U.S)

• …

North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of largest market share in Public Key Infrastructure market due to the deployment of the market, that has been divided into cloud-based and on-premises. In cloud-based deployment model, documents can be signed digitally with the help of cloud hosted signing services which is widely used in North America region. The Public Key Infrastructure market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for Public Key Infrastructure market. This market has huge potential for growth of Public Key Infrastructure specifically the country like China due to the growth rapid industrialization, and increasing focus on security threats in this region.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Public Key Infrastructure Company.

Market Segment by Product Type

• PIN Authentication

• Enrollment Services

• Secure Roaming

• Self-Recovery

• Self-Registration

• Others

Market Segment by Application

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Human Resources

• Manufacturing

• Government and Defense

• BFSI

• Education and Research

• Others

Public Key Infrastructure Market can be fragmented based on solution, PIN authentication, secure roaming, self-registration, enrolment services, and inventory of digital identities. Digital identities are inimitable identifiers and specific patterns, which make it possible to detect a person or device. Such systems are often used by banks and websites to identify, track the activities of the users, and provide them customized services. Digital identity system rises from the use of personal information on the web. Digital identities are contextual in nature as any user can provide limited information while providing authentication information for any platform.

The reduction in time required for the authentication processes and eventually reduction in operational cost will drive the public key infrastructure market. One of the very famous ways to authenticate activity or transaction is digital signature. PKI encrypts the digital signature into a very larger numeric value and this encrypted data is transferred over the network and decrypted at the receiver’s end. This system eliminates the extra charges required for the safety & security of data preservation and sending. Once the data is stored, it is encrypted and used wherever required, reducing human intervention and enhancing the security of data.

Based on deployment types, public key infrastructure market can be segmented into two types, cloud-based and on premise. The cloud-based PKI system significantly reduces the burden of finance, resources, and time of individual organization by excluding the need for organizations to invest in setting any infrastructure. The service provider controls the maintenance of all ongoing operations while maintaining the availability & scalability of the service with hassle-free and efficient service.

