Adventure Tourism Market Key Players – Austin Adventures, G Adventures, Intrepid Travel, ROW Adventures – SWOT Analysis, Drivers, Opportunities and Industry Trends

Adventure Tourism Market Introduction – Global Perspective

Decisive Markets Insights publishes a research paper on Global Adventure Tourism Market. Both value and volume have been covered in the report along with the detailed market segmentation highlighting the key geographies across the product and application areas. The report covers the market size from 2019 – 20207. The CAGR range is from 2020 – 2027. All the market impacting factors such as drivers, restraints and opportunities have been also the part of the report detailing the market trends.

Adventure Tourism Market External – Internal Factors and the Growth Margins

Both macros and micro level environment have been cited in the report covering all the factors such environmental conditions, economic, and technology, governmental laws, social construct and cultural norms, along with the internal competitive landscape of the market. Regulatory bodies and supporting institutes are playing an important role in the development. Degree of competition is expected to remain high through the estimated period with growing market consolidations.

Adventure Tourism Market Segmentation: Type, Application and Geography

Along with the product and application, by geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Further, these geographies have been further bifurcated into countries. North America covers the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Europe covers UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South & Central America, Middle East and Africa.

Adventure Tourism Breakdown Data by Type



Land-based Activity

Water-based Activity

Air-based Activity

Adventure Tourism Breakdown Data by Application



Below 30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

Market by Geography – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa, South America

The key players in the Adventure Tourism Market are –

Austin Adventures

G Adventures

Intrepid Travel

ROW Adventures

Mountain Travel Sobek

Natural Habitat Adventures

REI Adventures

TUI AG

REI Adventures

InnerAsia Travel Group

Butterfield & Robinson

Abercrombie & Kent Group

