Graphene Electronics Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.,Applied Graphene Materials plc,Grafoid Inc.,Graftech International,Graphene Laboratories Inc.

Graphene is a reliable substitute for traditional electrode materials in electrical and optical devices (Indium tin oxide (ITO). Graphene is the most durable material ever found, harder than diamond and 300 times harder than steel, yet stretchable and one of the world’s thinnest materials. This and several other features make graphene the most preferred material for applications like compelling composite materials, flexible displays, and nano-transistors.

Graphene emerged as a conductive material capable of replacing conventional electrode materials such as Indium tin oxide. High heat and electricity conductivity are key driving features of the market as it allows it to be integrated with various applications in the electronics industry. Graphene may be used in solar chips, RFID, transistors, integrated chips, and solar packing as an electrode material. However, the high investment would deter the growth of the graphene electronics market and resist the entry of new entrants into the market. This would also result in high prices of graphene-integrated components that are used in electronic devices. Nevertheless, ongoing research seems to promise a fall in graphene prices.

The “Global Graphene Electronics Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The graphene electronics market report aims to provide an overview of the graphene electronics market with detailed market segmentation by material, devices, application, and geography. The global graphene electronics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading graphene electronics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global graphene electronics market is segmented on the basis of material, devices, and application. Based on material, the graphene electronics market is segmented into: Photo-Voltaic Graphene Materials, Graphene Nano-Technology Materials, Structured Materials, Electronic Materials, Nanotechnology Materials, Electric & Conducting Materials, Photovoltaic Materials, and Other Materials. On the basis of devices, the market is segmented into: Graphene Transistors, Graphene Supercapacitors, Graphene Sensors, Graphene ICs & Chips, and Other Devices. Based on application, the market is segmented into: Communication Application, Computing Application, Consumer Application, Data Storage Application, Display and Touch Application, Sensing Application Sector, Thermal Management Application, and Other Applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global graphene electronics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The graphene electronics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

