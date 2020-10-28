Informative Report On Virtual Data Room Market 2019-2026 By Brainloop AG,Caplinked Inc.,Citrix Systems Inc.,Drooms GmbH,Ethos data

Virtual data room serves as a repository for data that is hosted online and used for sharing of information over a secured connection, which is critical and confidential and cannot be shared with a third party. Many organizations across the global are using virtual data room for sharing critical information of businesses with external users. In addition, virtual data room stores documents in an electronic format, which can be accessed from a central server through a strong internet connection. Moreover, many organizations are adopting virtual data room, as it acts as a safe and reliable way for exchanging legal documents with stakeholders.

Increase in volume of business data resulting from different mergers and acquisitions done by companies and various data privacy regulations imposed by government drive the growth of the global virtual data room market. In addition, surge in data traffic in various organizations and lack of security provided to different data centers are the major factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in need for intellectual property and risk management fuels the growth of the market. However, rise in risk of various cyber security issues in virtual data room hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in adoption among SMEs and focus various organizations in deal room solutions are expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.

The global virtual data room market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, business function, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. Depending on deployment model, it is segregated into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In terms of business function, it is classified into marketing & sales, legal, finance, and workforce management. As per industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, construction, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market Brainloop AG, Caplinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Drooms GmbH, Ethos data, Firmex Corporation, Intralinks Holdings Inc., Merrill Corporation Ltd., shareVault, and Vault Rooms Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

