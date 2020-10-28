RFID Locks Market Share Set For Broad Growth By 2027 major key companies profiled like Assa Abloy AB,Bai Fu Co., Ltd.,Digilock (Security People, Inc.),dormakaba Group

RFID locks are the smart lock that is designed for locking and unlocking doors using RFID technology. The increase in property crime, rising demand for higher safety, and the growing usage of smartphone and the penetration of its several features in day to day lifestyle is anticipating in the growth of the RFID locks market. Moreover, increasing deployment of electronic security, rising replacement of traditional locks with smart locks is also a growing demand for RFID locks market.

Key Players:

1. Assa Abloy AB

2. Bai Fu Co., Ltd.

3. Digilock (Security People, Inc.)

4. dormakaba Group

5. Euro-Locks SA NV (Lowe and Fletcher Group)

6. Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited.

7. Onity Inc. (United Technologies Corporation)

8. Qilocks Equipment Ltd

9. Samsung

10. Senseon (Accuride International Inc.)

Enhanced security, safety, compliance, audit trails, and efficiency are some of the major factors rising demand for the RFID locks market. Whereas, a lack of awareness among customers is one of the restraining factors for the growth of RFID locks market. Further, increasing digitalization, rising automation, and increasing adoption of smart technology are expected to influence the growth of the RFID locks market during the forecast period.

The global RFID locks market is segmented on the basis access device, end-user. On the basis of access device the market is segmented as key cards, mobile phones, key fobs. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as hospitality, residential, manufacturing, retail, automotive, aerospace and defense, government and public utilities, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting RFID locks market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the RFID locks market in these regions.

