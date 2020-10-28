Professional Service Robots Market Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future 2027 major key companies profiled like ABB Ltd.,Boston Dynamics,Comau S.P.A.,Daifuku Co., Ltd,Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The professional service robots are a group of industrial and commercial robots that are designed to perform in a processional setup. The increasing demand for automation across various end-use industries is one of the major factor supporting the growth of professional service robots market. The professional service robots market is fragmented in nature with a large number of well-established players holding a significant market share.

Key Players:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Boston Dynamics

3. Comau S.P.A.

4. Daifuku Co., Ltd

5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

6. KUKA AG

7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8. Ontario Drive and Gear Ltd.

9. Universal Robots A/S

10. Yaskawa, Inc.

The increasing adoption of professional service robots for repetitive and dangerous tasks, increasing focus towards automation, and growing focus towards increasing the efficiency are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the professional service robots market. However, high products of these products might limit the growth of professional service robots market.

The global professional service robots market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as UAV, Unmanned Ground Based Vehicles, demining robots, defense robot, construction robots, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as logistics, healthcare, customer service, aerospace and defense, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting professional service robots market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the professional service robots market in these regions.

