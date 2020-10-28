RENAL BIOMARKER MARKET ANALYSIS AND KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 2019-2026 | ALERE INC., SIEMENS HEALTHCARE, RANDOX LABORATORIES LTD., BECKMAN COULTER, INC

Renal Biomarker Market By Marker Type (Creatinine, Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN), Cystatin C, Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL), Others) Assay Platform Type (Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Enzymatic Assay, Turbidimetric Immunoassay, Others) Application (Diagnosis and Disease Progression Monitoring, Research) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global renal biomarker market are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman Coulter Inc, Alere Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BIOPORTO A/S, Astute Medical, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Alere, Inc., BioMérieux SA, QUIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Enzo Biochem, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc. and others

The Global Renal Biomarker Market report comprehensively studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the market. It comprises of fundamental, secondary and advanced information related to the global status and trend, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019 – 2026. It includes an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles. Thus, the transparent, reliable and extensive market information of this Renal Biomarker Market report will definitely develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

The global renal biomarker market is expected to rise by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This evolution in the market can be attributed to the increase in research and development on new emerging drug delivery. The imminent market description contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition:

Renal biomarkers are generally comes in use of treatment of renal diseases. It is introduced in the renal function to examine the function of the renal system. These biomarkers are applicable into research and clinical areas. Clinical applications of Cystatin C, β-trace protein (BTP), neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin Kidney injury molecule are observed in the patients. Increasing geriatric population as well as pediatric, suffering from renal disease accelerates the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing in incidence of kidney-related diseases growth in biomarker approval boosts the market growth

Increasing geriatric patient as well as pediatric suffering from renal disease

Support from the governments are driving the market growth, by funding is boosting the market growth

Technological advancement in the field of genetics accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints

Market investigation for the global renal biomarker market, with area specific calculations and rivalry investigation on a global and county scale

Problem related to regulatory and reimbursement systems hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Renal Biomarker Market

By Marker Type

Creatinine

Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN)

Cystatin C

Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL)

Others N-Acetyl-β-D-Glucosaminidase (NAG) Kidney Injury Molecule 1 (Kim1) TIMP-2 (TIMP Metallopeptidase Inhibitor 2) Liver-Type Fatty Acid-Binding Protein (L-FABP) Interleukin-18 (IL-18) Clusterin



By Assay Platform Type

Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Enzymatic Assay

Turbidimetric Immunoassay Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA)

Others Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA) Fluorescence Immunoassay



By Application

Diagnosis and Disease Progression Monitoring

Research

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc., received FDA approval for Bavencio and Inlyta, which is usually used as combination for the renal diseases treatment. It is a kinase inhibitor, therefore, has an ability to treat cancer. This product approval leads to development of the market

In April 2019, Keytruda drug received approval from FDA for nephrology and oncology treatment. This new drug has the ability to block the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, hence can be used in the treatment of nephrological cancer and helped in the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global renal biomarker market is highly differentiated and the major companies have used various plans such as new product promotions, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes rehabilitation equipment market shares for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global renal biomarker market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

