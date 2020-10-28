Concentrated Milk Fat Market Emerging Trends and Future Demand by 2028: Grassland Dairy, Darigold, Inc., Fonterra, Hoogwegt U.S., Lactalis Ingredients, FIT, Campina Original

Market Outlook

Concentrated milk fat possesses a pleasing, sweet and desirable flavour that is rancid-free and oxidised. It is obtained from sweet cream by the removal of water and non-fat solids through blending. Concentrated milk fat can be stored for several months at room temperature and contains low moisture content. The demand for concentrated milk fat is increasing rapidly due to its longer shelf-life as well as the ease of storage and transportation. Concentrated milk fat finds various applications in the food and beverage industry, which has led to an increase in the overall production and sales of concentrated milk fat. The aggregate global demand for concentrated milk fat increased in 2017, assisted by the improving the economic environment in developing nations. On the other hand, the trans-fatty and saturated fats present in concentrated milk fat are likely to cause obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which is likely to hamper the market growth.

Foodservice Providers Expected to be the Top Performers in the Concentrated Milk Fat Market:

Concentrated milk fat is a fatty product made exclusively from milk or from milk-obtained products that contain water and non-fat dry matter. Concentrated milk fat is used for the preparation of dairy products and culinary preparations. It provides numerous benefits, which include better consistency, flavour support, plasticity, improved elastic texture, etc., when used in bakery products. Foodservice providers prefer concentrated milk fat as it offers several advantages that ultimately help in cost-cutting and obtaining an improved product. The food products in which concentrated milk fat is used as an ingredient include ice cream, chocolates and oils, among others. The dairy industry is dominating the concentrated milk fat market. The urge to produce and innovate a healthy product portfolio among dairy companies is expected to provide a positive outlook for the concentrated milk fat market.

Global Concentrated Milk Fat: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global concentrated milk fat market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global concentrated milk fat market has been segmented as –

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy Products

Ice Creams

Soups

Sauces

Others

On the basis of form, the global concentrated milk fat market has been segmented as –

Solids

Quarters

Hand Rolled

Blocks

On the basis of distribution channel, the global concentrated milk fat market has been segmented as –

Direct Sales (B2B)

Indirect Sales (B2C) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Stores Specialty Stores Other Retailers



Global Concentrated Milk Fat Market: Market Participants:

Some of the key players operating in the global concentrated milk fat market are Grassland Dairy, Darigold, Inc., Fonterra, Hoogwegt U.S., Lactalis Ingredients, FIT, Campina Original, G&R Foods Inc., California Dairies, Inc., JLS Foods, Pine River Dairy and MCT Dairies, among others.

Innovating new products, acquiring the minor players in the market and spreading awareness about the benefits of using concentrated milk fats through numerous marketing activities and programs are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the concentrated milk fat market.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Concentrated Milk Fat Market:

A significant rise in the per capita consumption of dairy products has been observed in the Asia Pacific region in the past five years. This presents a lucrative prospect for producers to expand their business in India and China. An increase in the import of concentrated milk fat has been observed to fulfil the surging demand for concentrated milk fat, and this exhibits the market potential in the Asia Pacific region. In the U.S., with a steady and abundant supply of fresh milk every day of the year, the country is well-positioned to multiply production to meet the ever-increasing demand for concentrated milk fat. In addition, suppliers in North America provide a variety of different milk fat products under rigorous guidelines and policies to meet the demand from consumers. As the global marketplace is changing, producers need to stock a wide range of concentrated milk fats that are healthy, nutritious & economical, which fulfil the high standards that consumers seek.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis of the concentrated milk fat market will be done using a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed understanding of the market and the assessment of the flavour, application and encapsulation process of the segments covered in this study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of the value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, and consolidated & synthesised at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the concentrated milk fat market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, application, and end use.

