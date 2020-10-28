Recycled PET Market Outlook: Industry Insights, Statistics, Shares and Forecasts to 2029 | FMI Report

Recycled PET Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the recycled PET market includes global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the recycled PET market are obtained with maximum precision.

Recycled PET Market : Segmentation

The global recycled PET market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Product Bottles & Jars

Clamshells & Containers

Trays & Punnets

Pouches

Others (Cups, Bowls, etc.) Technology Stretch Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Thermoforming End Use Beverages Bottled Water Soft Drinks Juices Other Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Homecare & Personal Care

Electricals & Electronics

Chemicals & Electronics

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with an executive summary of the recycled PET market, which includes key findings and statistical analysis of the market. It also includes demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the recycled PET market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the recycled PET market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to recycled PET and its properties are provided in this section. It also highlights the inclusions and exclusions to help readers understand the scope of the recycled PET market report.

Chapter 03 – Recycled PET Market Overview

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the recycled PET market during the forecast period. Along with this, the section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the recycled PET market. This chapter also provides key market dynamics, which include drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the recycled PET market.

Chapter 04 – Recycled PET Market Analysis

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the recycled PET market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical recycled PET market, along with opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the recycled PET market at the regional level has also been provided in this section. This chapter also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the recycled PET market over the forecast period.

Chapter 05 – Global Recycled PET Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Product

Based on product type, the recycled PET market has been segmented into bottles & jars, clamshells & containers, trays & punnets, pouches and others (cups, bowls, etc). In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the recycled PET market and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 06 – Global Recycled PET Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Technology

This chapter provides details about the recycled PET market based on technology, and has been classified into stretch blow molding, injection molding, extrusion blow molding and thermoforming. Readers can understand market attractiveness analysis of recycled PET based on technology.

Chapter 07 – Global Recycled PET Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End Use

This chapter provides details about the recycled PET market based on end use, and has been classified into beverage, food, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, homecare & personal care, electrical & electronics, chemicals & petrochemical, and others. The beverage segment is further sub-segmented into bottled water, soft drinks, juices and other beverage. Through this chapter, readers can understand market attractiveness analysis based on end use.

Chapter 08 – Global Recycled PET Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the recycled PET market is expected to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania.

Chapter 09 – North America Recycled PET Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America recycled PET market, along with country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on product type, technology, end use, and countries in North America.

Chapter 10 – Latin America Recycled PET Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the recycled PET market in countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.

Chapter 11 – Europe Recycled PET Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the recycled PET market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – South Asia Recycled PET Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the rest of South Asia are among the leading countries in the South Asia region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the South Asia recycled PET market. Readers can find detailed information about growth parameters of the South Asia recycled PET market during the forecast period in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – East Asia Recycled PET Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the recycled PET market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of East Asia. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the recycled PET market in East Asia.

Chapter 14 – MEA Recycled PET Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the recycled PET market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA during the forecast period.

Chapter 15 – Oceania Recycled PET Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are countries in the Oceania region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Oceania recycled PET market.

Chapter 16 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the recycled PET market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 17 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of prominent stakeholders in the recycled PET market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Berry Global, Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd, Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, and ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the recycled PET market report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the recycled PET market. The report scope focuses on recycled PET consumed in the packaging industry.