PARP Inhibitors Market Trend, Industry Size, Business Statistics, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Insights To 2026 | FMI Report

Cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide with 8.2 million cancer related deaths in 2012 estimated by World Health Organization (WHO). PARP Inhibitors are the drugs, which inhibit the enzyme called poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP). PARP inhibitors developed for treating several diseases, the most important one is cancer. As several types of cancers rely on PARP than regular cells, which makes it attractive target for treating cancers. These PARP inhibitors used to treat subset of ovarian cancer. Currently only PARP inhibitors approved in the market is Lynparza from AstraZeneca and several PARP inhibitors are in late stage pipeline which are showing promising results in the recent released clinical trials data. The first PARP inhibitor from AstraZeneca approved in late 2014 and market witnessed significant gain in 2015. PARP inhibitors mainly indicated in few set of patients based molecular diagnostics. Several positive end points for these drugs are prolonged Progression Free Survival (PFS) and over survival rates.

PARP inhibitors Market: Drivers and Restraints

PARP inhibitors market is driven by promising pipeline products which are showing positive results in recent times and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients. Apart from aforementioned drivers, PARP inhibitors market is driven by improved safety profile of these drugs compared to cell-therapy drugs and increased US FDA approval for these drugs and rising incidences of cancer over the forecast period.

PARP inhibitors market hindered by the small patient pool for the treatment, side effects associated with the drugs, drug resistance among patients and stringent regulatory requirement for the approvals of the PARP inhibitors over the forecast period. In addition, development of PARP inhibitors have been full of up and down and late stage recall of few developmental drugs expected to hinder the market revenue growth of PARP inhibitors over the forecast period.

PARP inhibitors Market: Segmentation

PARP inhibitors market has been segmented on the basis of drug type, indication, distribution channel and Region.

Based on the drug type, the PARP inhibitors market is segmented into the following:

Lynparza

Niraparib

Rucaparib

Talazoparib

Veliparib

Based on the indication, the PARP inhibitors market is segmented into the following:

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Based on the distribution channel, the PARP inhibitors market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

PARP inhibitors Market: Overview

PARP inhibitors market is witnessing significant changes due to increasing opportunity owing to rush of big Pharma companies to buy the drug discovery companies like Tesaro and Clovis who’s pipeline PARP inhibitors shown positive results. Companies like Pfizer continuously looking for investing in the companies having product pipeline of PARP inhibitors. PARP inhibitors market is highly competitive as several small and large Pharma companies are having presence in the segment with promising pipeline products or marketed products.

PARP inhibitors Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, PARP inhibitors market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key market for PARP inhibitors market due to rising R&D activities by key players, better reimbursement policies, and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure helps to maintain larger market share in the globalPARP inhibitors market by the regions over the forecast period. Asia Pacific PARP inhibitors market is anticipated to present lower growth opportunity owing to lack of regulatory protection for innovative drugs and reimbursement policies in the region.

PARP inhibitors Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the global PARP inhibitors market are AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Clovis Oncology, Medivation and Tesaro to name a few.

