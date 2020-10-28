Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size, Share, Strategic growth opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027||F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott laboratories, Bayer AG

Therapeutic drug monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the global therapeutic drug monitoring market are Beckman Coulte, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott laboratories, Bayer AG, bioMérieux, Inc, Alere, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Theradiag, Tecan Trading AG, SQI Diagnostics, Sekisui Medical Co ltd, Quest Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Miraca Life Sciences, Merck Millipore, InSource Diagnostics, Exagen Diagnostics, Euro Diagnostica AB, Diasorinb SPA, Adaptive Biotechnologies, among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market

By product

(consumables and devices),

By technology

(immunoassays, proteomic technologies),

By class of drugs

(antiepileptic, antiarrhythmic, immunosuppresants and others),

By Therapeutic areas

(alimentary tract, hematological disease, and others),

By End Users

(Hospital Labs, Labs and others),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

New technology and new diseases are expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Production of new drugs based on new technology.

Rising geriatric, cancer, HIV population and diabetes

Increased investment in research and development of membrane devices

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market

8 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Service

9 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Deployment Type

10 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Organization Size

11 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

