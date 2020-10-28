Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size, Share, Strategic growth opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027||QIAGEN, BIO-RAD LABORATORIRES INC., Agilent, Promega Corporation, Purolite

Protein purification and isolation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 11.21 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing importance of identification of new ligands such as protein based drug molecules will help in driving the growth of the protein purification and isolation market.

Merck KGaA is going to dominate the global protein purification and isolation market following with GE Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Some of the other players are QIAGEN, BIO-RAD LABORATORIRES INC., Agilent, Promega Corporation, Purolite, BioVision, Inc., Expedeon Ltd. among others.

The precipitation segment is dominating the global protein purification and isolation with the market share 25.9%.

The affinity chromatography is dominating the global protein purification and isolation with 30.5% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Protein Purification and Isolation market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Protein Purification and Isolation is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

According to an article published by National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2011, in silico identification of new ligands for protein GPR17 is a promising therapeutic target for human neurodegenerative diseases.

Abbkine, Inc., is a provider of innovative, high quality assay kits, recombinant proteins, antibodies and other research tools launched PurKine GST-Tag protein purification kit which is also known as glutathione or GST resin. These resin kit is used to purify high levels of overexpressed GST-tagged fusion proteins in gravity column procedure at different scales.

Market Segmentation: Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market

By Technology

(Precipitation, Centrifugation, Preparative Chromatography Techniques (Affinity Chromatography, Ion Exchange Chromatography, Reverse Phase Chromatography, Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography, Size Exclusion Chromatography),

By Application

(Drug Screening, Target Identification, Biomarker Discovery, Protein-Protein Interaction Studies, Protein Therapeutics, Disease Diagnosis and Monitoring),

By End User

(Biotech & Pharma Industries, Contract Research Organization, Academic Research Institutes, Hospital and Diagnosis Centers),

By Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global protein purification and isolation market are increasing importance of identification of new ligands, technological development towards rapid purification kits, paradigm shift towards automated instrumentation for protein purification and increasing growth of proteomics market are boosting the growth of the global protein purification and isolation market.

Cost of equipment hinders the growth of the market in emerging economies.

