Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market Size, Share, Strategic growth opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2026||QinFlow Ltd., MEQU, among others

Pre-hospital blood warmer market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are QinFlow Ltd., MEQU, among others.

Key Insights:

Qinflow offers Warrior Modular System for the complete emergency care. Warrior Lite – a high performance featured with compact and light blood and intravenous fluid warmer. Warrior & Warrior EXTREME – it is a portable blood and intravenous fluid warmer for mid- and long-term critical care transports. Warrior Hybrid – it is featured with better warming performance along with display for indications and alerts MEQU, offers M Warmer System, intravenous fluid warmer for emergency transfusions. It is a portable fluid warmer that warms up blood within seconds

Segmentation: Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market By End User (EMS, Military, HEMS, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

