Automotive Drivetrain Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Melrose Industries PLC, Magna International Inc., Dana Limited., JTEKT Corporation

Automotive Drivetrain Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 411.17 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

“Product definition” A drivetrain is a bundle of components that facilitate power to the vehicles driving wheels, and include all those components which are responsible for the movement of engine. The drivetrain consists of driveshaft, transmission, wheels, and axles. The function of the drivetrain is to combine the engine which further provides power to driving wheels through the transmission. It excludes the engine, but it however works in synchrony with the engine to move the wheels of the vehicle.

Competitive Landscape Global automotive drivetrain market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive drivetrain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Melrose Industries PLC, Magna International Inc., Dana Limited., JTEKT Corporation., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, SHOWA Corporation., UNIVANCE CORPORATION, Meritor, Inc., TREMEC., HYUNDAI TRANSYS., Eaton., AVTEC, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION., Continental AG, Magna International Inc., TM4, Yasa Limited amongst others.

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market: Segment Analysis

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCV, HCV), Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Drive Type (AWD, FWD, RWD), Engine Location (Front Location, Rear Location), Engine Types (Gasoline, Diesel), Transmission (Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Continuous Variable Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, Dual Clutch Transmission), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising demand for comfort and safety in vehicles is another major driver for the automotive drivetrain market during the forecast period

The rise in the production of vehicles also acts as a driver for the growth of the drivetrain market

The rise in the usage of electric vehicles would drive the sales for the automotive drivetrain

Rising demand for vehicles with enhanced features like increased acceleration, traction, & towing capabilities

Increasing demand for lightweight driveshaft in the manufacturing of automobiles, resulting in increased fuel efficiency enhance the growth of this market

Key Highlights from Automotive Drivetrain Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Automotive Drivetrain industry evolution and predictive analysis.

— Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Automotive Drivetrain industry evolution and predictive analysis. Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Automotive Drivetrain market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

—the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Automotive Drivetrain market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies. Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

— Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit. Demand & Supply and Effectiveness— Automotive Drivetrain report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Automotive Drivetrain Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

Table of Content: Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Automotive Drivetrain Market Overview

Chapter 2: Automotive Drivetrain Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Automotive Drivetrain Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Automotive Drivetrain Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Automotive Drivetrain Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Automotive Drivetrain Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Automotive Drivetrain Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 13: Appendix

Key questions answered in the Global Automotive Drivetrain Market report include:

What will be Automotive Drivetrain market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Automotive Drivetrain market?

Who are the key players in the world Automotive Drivetrain industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Automotive Drivetrain market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Automotive Drivetrain industry?

