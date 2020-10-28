Confectionery Market Growth by 2027 Involving Prominent Players Such as Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.,  Ferrero,  Lindt and Sprngli Ag,  Lotte Confectionery Co., Ltd.,  Mars, Incorporated,  Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.,  Mondel- z International,  Nestle S.A.,  The Hershey Company and Others

The Confectionery Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel, and geography. The global confectionery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading confectionery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the confectionery market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Delfi Limited, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Ferrero, Lindt and Sprngli Ag, Lotte Confectionery Co., Ltd., Mars, Incorporated, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Mondel- z International, Nestle S.A., The Hershey Company

The confectionery market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider product availability, such as candied nuts, chocolates, chewing gum, sweetmeats, and other confections. Product innovation, mainly in terms of formulations, processing, and also the packaging, is the major factor which is driving the growth of the confectionery industry. Moreover, retail market expansion, as well as economic growth in advanced & emerging economies, supplement the market growth. Also, a growing preference for dark chocolate, sugar-free gummies, oral care gummies & candies, nutritional confectioneries, and other products among adult consumers are again contributing to this market. However, health-conscious consumers avoid eating confectioneries due to high-sugar content. This may hamper the growth of the confectionery market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

A confectionery includes candies, fudge, and other related sweets. Sugar confectionery includes sweets, candied nuts, chocolates, chewing gum, sweetmeats, candies, and other confections that are made primarily of sugar. The confectionery market is considered as one of the growing sectors globally. Usually, confections are quite low in nutrients and high in sugar & calorie. Sugar-free confections are gaining more popularity in recent years owing to factors such as increasing obesity rate, increasing the number of diabetic patients, increasing nutritional as well as health concerns, and also changing lifestyle.

The report analyzes factors affecting the confectionery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the confectionery market in these regions.

