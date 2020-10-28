Aviation Cyber Security Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Aviation Cyber Security market” and its expanding nature. The Aviation Cyber Security market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Aviation Cyber Security market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Aviation Cyber Security market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Aviation Cyber Security market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Aviation Cyber Security Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Aviation Cyber Security market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Airport Management Holds a Significant Market Share being the Passengers Contact Point

– With the number of air travel passengers increasing at a rapid rate year over year, airports continue to upgrade their infrastructure intelligence to improve passengers travel experience and support the growth. By enabling the exchange of real-time information on flights schedule, collaboration, and airport-wide process integration, airports significantly improve operational efficiencies, passenger services, and advanced security capabilities. These factors drive the adoption of It systems thus, impacting the market

– According to SITA Air Transport IT Trends Insights Report, 2018, the airport and the airline have IT investment prioritized as cybersecurity, with 94% of studied airports planning to invest in the cybersecurity programs over the next three years.

– There is an increase in demand for cyber security in aviation in Asia-Pacific region. According to Indian Government’s Vision 2040, India need s approximately 200 commercial flights airports and an estimated investment of USD 40 to USD 50 billion to handle at least 1.1 billion passengers. Also, the civil aviation authorities of the world are emphasing to enhance and ensure safety and security standards across fast-growing aviation ecosystem.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

– According to the Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2018, in the United States, the state of California lost more than USD 214 million through cyber crime alone. Such cases creates a need for the cyber security in the country and impacts the demand.

– In the United States, the transportation companies and air carriers especially aviation sector, in particular, are incorporating more advanced cybersecurity programs that align with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards.

– The United States lays high emphasis on its aviation sector and invest mainly in research and development of advanced cybersecurity systems. For instance, 2019 President’s Budget includes USD 15 billion of budget authority meant for cybersecurity-related activities along with Airport and Airway Trust Fund having USD 32.4 million of 2019 budget.

– In additon, the new budget spending for canadian infrastructure protection is marked at USD 144.9 million over five years including Canada’s critical cyber systems including sectors in the finance, telecommunications, energy and transport sectors.

Detailed TOC of Aviation Cyber Security Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increasing Rate of Cyber-attacks in Aviation Sector

4.4.2 Technological Advancements and IT Systems Required to Support Passenger Traffic

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Lack of Cyber Security Professionals

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Solution

6.1.1 Threat Intelligence & Response

6.1.2 Identity and Access Management

6.1.3 Data Loss Prevention

6.1.4 Security and Vulnerability Management

6.1.5 Managed Security

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 Airline Management

6.2.2 Air Cargo Management

6.2.3 Airport Management

6.2.4 AirTraffic Control Management

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.1.3 Thales Group

7.1.4 The Raytheon Company

7.1.5 BAE Systems

7.1.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.1.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.1.8 Collins Aerospace

7.1.9 Unisys Corporation

7.1.10 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

