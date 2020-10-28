Veterinary Infusion Pump Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2020-2026

The Global Veterinary Infusion Pump is expected to witness an upward graph with regards to its growth rate, on account of increasing pet ownership and prevalence of animal diseases. Key insights into this emerging market have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Veterinary Infusion Pump Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Large Volume Infusion Pump, Syringe Infusion Pump), By Animal (Small, Large), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Animal Research Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

Large Volume Infusion Pumps to See Considerable Rise in Demand

Among the segments, the global veterinary infusion pump market is expected to get a boost as demand for large volume infusion pumps is anticipated to increase in the forecast period. This demand rise can be attributable to the ability of the pumps to deliver drugs at varying rates and in specific quantities.

North America to Lead the Charge

Regionally, North America is expected to generate the largest share in market revenue for the global veterinary infusion pump market. Growing investments by market participants in research and development and high adoption rates of technological advancements by the consumers is expected to drive the fuel the market in North America. This region will be followed by Asia-Pacific as rising incomes have increased pet ownership in this market. Additionally, growing investments in research, increasing awareness about animal diseases, and the importance of preventing or curing affected animals will also play a key role in fueling the global veterinary infusion pump market.

Some key players identified by Fortune Business Insights include Digicare Biomedical Technology, Heska Corporation, DRE Veterinary, Grady Medical, Jørgen Kruuse A/S, Leading Edge Veterinary Equipment, and others.

