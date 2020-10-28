Finance Cloud Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Finance Cloud Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Finance Cloud market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Wealth Management Industry to Dominate the Market

– As global wealth is increasing, there is a rise in wealth management professionals. As per Credit Suissue Wealth Report 2018, global wealth increased by 14 USD trillion last year.

– The same report indicates that global wealth is projected to rise by nearly 26% over the next five years, reaching USD 399 trillion by 2023. Wealth will primarily be driven by growth in the middle segment, but the number of millionaires will also grow markedly over the next five years to reach a new all-time high of 55 million.

– The proportion of global adults with wealth below USD 10,000 has decreased since 2000.

– According to most indicators, wealth inequality has not yet fallen significantly but has stabilized. This calls for an increased need for wealth management by BFSI sector.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Financial Institutions across Asia-Pacific are embracing digital transformations. This is allowing them to be more cost efficient.

– In September 2017, the HKMA announced seven initiatives to support a “New Era of Smart Banking”, which bode well for cloud demand among Hong Kong BFSIs. In July 2018, it announced that it had concluded a consultation on its intended approach to open application programming interface (API) for the Hong Kong banking sector.

– In India through fintech initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Government of India is working towards digitising payment systems and increasing financial inclusion.

– The New Zealand government maintains a Cloud First policy, through which it seeks to be open to the benefit from emergent technologies and act as a leader in cloud adoption.

Market Overview:

The global finance cloud market was valued at USD 15.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 54.93 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 23.79% over the forecast period of 2019–2024. Along with an increase in revenue, using cloud elevates the number of leads generated along with better pricing.

– The banking services and financial and insurance companies are opting for digital applications to quickly address customer queries and concerns, keeping in mind the long-term benefits and achieving a competitive advantage. For instance, Ess Kay Fincorp chose a cloud-based lending platform to digitize their entire lending business, thereby decreasing their loan approval time by 33%.

– Operational efficiency is another factor which is driving the growth of finance cloud market. Roha Housing Finance wanted to issue loans under two hours instead of three days. After adopting agility and cost efficiency of cloud-based technology to offer a ‘customer-first’ approach, it was able to offer end-to-end loan processing in 7 days, which is 50% faster than the housing finance industry benchmark.

– The financial industry is most prone to cyber threats because of the sensitivity of the data. It continues to grow in frequency as the data generation volume grows. Equifax has incurred losses so far of over USD 1.35 billion from a devastating 2017 breach which affected more than half of all Americans and millions of UK consumers Key Manufacturers Like

Amazon Web Services

Beeks Financial Cloud

Capgemini SE

Computer Sciences Corporation

Google

Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co.

Ltd

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com

Inc.

SAP SE. Scope of the Report:

Companies big and small are exploring the cloud and its advantages. Financial cloud software allows enterprises to achieve revenue and wealth management, while maintaining customer relations. It creates a better customer experience. The business becomes more agile while eliminating miscommunication and manual errors.