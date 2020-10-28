Text Analytics Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“Text Analytics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Text Analytics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector to Hold a Significant Share in Text Analytics Market
– In retail, text analytics plays a vital role in analyzing customer behavior and predicting consumer nature, which is likely to drive the market in this industry.
– By adopting text analytics, organizations can provide personalized schemes and discounts to their customers, by making use of their historical trends.
– Retailers use social media platforms as the key source to acquire data in order to utilize text analytics, anticipate the demand and supply, and enhance the customer experience.
– The growth in the retail sector across the globe is expected to boost the text analytics market over the forecast period.
– Furthermore, the growth in mobile shopping and payment is growing at a high pace, which is, in turn, projected to propel the use of text analytics.
Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth in industries such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare, which is expected to propel the demand for data analytics such as text analytics.
– The industry players are focusing more on customer requirement and customer experience, which in turn, gives rise to analyzing consumer behavior towards diverse products. This is likely to fuel the text analytics market in the region over the forecast period.
– Furthermore, the region poses noteworthy opportunities for text analytics owing to the rising number of customers utilizing social media platforms and online purchase, which is projected to boost the market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report: include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Text Analytics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Text Analytics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Text Analytics market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Text Analytics market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Text Analytics market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Text Analytics ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Text Analytics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Text Analytics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Text Analytics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Text Analytics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Text Analytics Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Text Analytics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Text Analytics market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Text Analytics market trends that influence the global Text Analytics market
Detailed TOC of Text Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Demand for Social Media Analytics
4.3.2 Rising Practice of Predictive Analytics
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel and Awareness
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Predictive Analytics
5.2.2 Fraud Management
5.2.3 Risk Management
5.2.4 Business Intelligence
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Healthcare
5.3.3 Energy and Utility
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 Retail
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Algolia
6.1.2 Bitext Innovations S.L.
6.1.3 Clarabridge, Inc.
6.1.4 Confirmit AS
6.1.5 EpiAnalytics
6.1.6 Infegy, Inc.
6.1.7 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
6.1.8 Lavastorm Analytics
6.1.9 Lexalytics, Inc.
6.1.10 Medallia, Inc.
6.1.11 Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.
6.1.12 OdinText, Inc.
6.1.13 RapidMiner, Inc.
6.1.14 SAP SE
6.1.15 TheySay Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
