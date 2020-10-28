Telecom Service Assurance Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Telecom Service Assurance market” and its expanding nature. The Telecom Service Assurance market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Telecom Service Assurance market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Telecom Service Assurance market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Telecom Service Assurance market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Telecom Service Assurance Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Telecom Service Assurance market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Services to Account for a Significant Share

– Telecom service providers are struggling to keep pace with customer demands for bandwidth-intensive applications and high-quality network experiences.

– Additionally, there is a necessity to manage multi-vendor environments with technology and operations silos that could lead to inefficiencies and negatively impact customer experience and brand value to overcome these above difficulties the telecom service providers are partnering with telecom service assurance providers to integrate with existing systems and provide timely feedback for the data.

– IoT can be a great driver for the market as the adoption of IoT driven communication devices increases the scope for telecom service assurance market. According to GSMA, there are 7.5 billion IoT connections in 2017 which is set to increase to 25.2 billion connected devices by 2025.

– The transition from connected customer to digital customer is going to drive the services segment in the market across regions.

Asia-Pacific to Execute the Fastest Growth Rate

– Vast geographic variations combined with a huge customer base that is increasing at a rapid pace is creating complexities in operation for telecom service providers. These complexities have led telecom service providers to invest in telecom service assurance.

– The increasing consumer purchasing parity in emerging economies such as India, Bangladesh, and other southeast Asian countries is set to increase mobile and internet penetration. APACs mobile penetration will increase from 67% in 2017 to 73% in 2025. Mobile internet penetration is expected to rise from 41% in 2017 to 64% in 2025 according to GSMA. The above-cited reasons will drive the growth in the region.

– Further, broadband and mobile infrastructure are in a developing stage, The mobile workforce, BYOD is gaining momentum in the region which will require monitoring the devices which will foster the growth of Telecom service assurance.

Detailed TOC of Telecom Service Assurance Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Service Quality

4.3.2 Significant Increase in the Number of Cellular Subscribers

4.3.3 Rising Need for High Optimization and Increased Cost Savings

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data Privacy Concerns

4.4.2 Lack of Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 Hosted

5.2 By Service

5.2.1 Professional

5.2.2 Managed

5.3 By System

5.3.1 Probe System

5.3.2 Network Management

5.3.3 Workforce Management

5.3.4 Fault Management

5.3.5 Quality Monitoring

5.3.6 Other System Types

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Nokia Corporation

6.1.2 CA Technologies

6.1.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.4 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6.1.5 Accenture PLC

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 JDS Corporation

6.1.8 NEC Corporation

6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company

6.1.10 Ericsson Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

