PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION MARKET 2020 IS THRIVING WORLDWIDE BY 2026

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 9.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 5.95 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients. Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market By Drug Type (Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), Vasodilators, Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors, Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulators, Calcium Channel Blockers, Prostacyclin & prostacyclin analogs, Others), Route of administration (Inhalation, Injectable, Oral administration), End-users (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

A few of the major competitors currently working in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market are Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Switzerland), DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED. (Japan), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), United Therapeutics Corporation (US), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, LLC.(US), AstraZeneca (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Berlin Cures GmbH (Germany), DEKA Research & Development Corp. (US), Dong- A ST (South Korea), Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Lung Biotechnology PBC (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Northern Therapeutics, Inc. (Canada), Pfizer Inc. (US), PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Radikal Therapeutics (US), Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and North Carolina Biotechnology Center (US) few among others.

Market Definition: Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

Pulmonary hypertension is a condition in which the blood pressure of the lung vasculature rises above 15-20mmHg due to multiple reasons including rigidness of pulmonary artery that carries blood to lungs from right ventricle. It causes shortness of breath, fainting and even leads to cardiac arrest.

According to various sources including WHO and CDC, around 115,000- 231,000 people are affected by pulmonary hypertension, that is about 15-30 patients per million of the population, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence rate of the disease.

Rise in healthcare spending and huge pipeline molecules will drive the growth of the market.

Change in the lifestyle of population that includes tobacco consumption, low air quality index in urban areas.

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness in people.

Unsuccessful clinical trials will restrain the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

By Drug Class

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

Vasodilators

Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Stimulators

Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs)

Prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs

Others (anticoagulants, diuretics, and cardiac glycosides)

By Route of Administration

Inhalation

Injectable

Oral administration

By End-users

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

On 22 nd March, 2016, Actelion Ltd announced that, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia and the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority (Medsafe) have granted approval for Uptravi (selexipag) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

On 15th November 2018, Arena Pharmaceuticals and United Therapeutics entered into an exclusive license agreement related to ralinepag, which is currently being evaluated for the treatment of PAH. Under the agreement, United Therapeutics got an exclusive and irrevocable license to develop, manufacture and commercialize ralinepag in any formulation for pulmonary hypertension.

Competitive Analysis:

Global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pulmonary arterial hypertension market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

