Solid State Drive (SSD) Market 2020 Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Solid State Drive (SSD) market” and its expanding nature. The Solid State Drive (SSD) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Solid State Drive (SSD) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Solid State Drive (SSD) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Solid State Drive (SSD) market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Enterprise Segment to Augment the Market Growth

– The earliest SSDs for enterprises used SLC (single-level cell) NAND flash, which stores one bit per cell and offers the highest level of endurance and performance, with a typical lifecycle of 100,000 writes per cell.

– The improvements to NAND flash technology have enabled the enterprise SSD manufacturers to use lower-endurance NAND flash options, such as a multi-level cell (MLC), triple-level cell (TLC), 2D NAND and 3D NAND. Advantages of the lower-endurance forms of NAND flash include lower cost and higher capacity, which have spurred the market growth.

– Moreover, flash storage is at the core of the increase in enterprise data. Flash is increasingly becoming integral in helping both storage vendors and data center operators weather an IT landscape that is being reshaped by next-generation workloads.

North America Region Expected to Hold Significant Share

– According to Seagate Technology PLC, an American data storage company, in the near future, in the United States, cloud storage is expected to continue to grow, both by the desire to reduce latency by locating data closer to the consumer, as well as due to the regulatory and corporate mandates demanding data to be housed locally within different part of the regions. Thus the region is likely to witness significant demand for SSD storage devices.

– Moreover, the growth of 5G technology in the United States & Canada is expected to contribute to market demand. The FCC (Federal Communications Commission’s) Spectrum Frontiers Order has set the groundwork for the use of 5G technology in the United States by the end of 2020. Therefore, most of the small and large enterprise and cloud storage companies in the United States are accelerating the transition from hard disk drives (HDDs) to solid-state drives (SSDs) to be ready for 5G.

