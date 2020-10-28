Smart Water Management Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Smart Water Management Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Smart Water Management market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) to Record a Huge Penetration
– The remote operability through a distributed network, reduced operational costs, increased water savings are the prime promoters of SCADA adoption.
– Moreover, by 2050 it is estimated that 70% of the population will live in urban areas and historical lack of investment in water management is putting the entire water networks in immense pressure. Owing to this, SCADA is being increasingly used in water control and management.
– Further, SCADA adoption is set to penetrate with the growth in smart cities and smart water projects worldwide. In Europe, 100 smart cities have a great scope for adoption of SCADA for solving the problems of water management. London had deployed SCADA for its Thames water management which saw a 13% decrease in water consumption.
– Additionally, from 2018 to 2024 the governments worldwide will invest in 14 billion USD smart water projects which is further expected to augment the market growth.
Europe to be One of the Early Adopters of Smart Water Management Systems
– Europe has around 3.5 million kilometers of the water distribution network which poses great challenges for the government to manage the distribution network presently. For revamping the infrastructure there is a need for EUR 20 billion investment per year.
– In Northern Europe, the Investments are for maintaining the existing systems and in the Mediterranian region, the investments need to be made to comply with Europe’s standards and modern water management systems.
– The EU Commission has also laid out a vision for the future of smart water across the region in its Digital Single Market for Water Services Action Plan that will further drive the market growth.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Smart Water Management market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Smart Water Management market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Smart Water Management market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Lastly, the Global Smart Water Management Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Detailed TOC of Smart Water Management Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need to Manage the Increasing Global Demand for Water
4.3.2 Need to Reduce Non-Revenue Water Losses
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Capital Investments to Install Infrastructure
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Asset Management
5.1.2 Distribution Network Monitoring
5.1.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
5.1.4 Meter Data Management (MDM)
5.1.5 Analytics
5.1.6 Other Solutions
5.2 By Service
5.2.1 Managed Service
5.2.2 Professional Service
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Residential
5.3.2 Commercial
5.3.3 Industrial
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 COMPANY PROFILES
6.1.1 ABB Ltd
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 GE Water & Process Technologies (Suez group)
6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc
6.1.5 Schneider Electric (+ Aveva)
6.1.6 Siemens AG
6.1.7 Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited)
6.1.8 Hitachi Ltd
6.1.9 Arad Metering Technologies
6.1.10 TaKaDu Limited
6.1.11 Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)
6.1.12 Itron Inc.
6.1.13 i2O Water Ltd
6.1.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.15 Esri Geographic Information System Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
