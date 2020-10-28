Smart Water Management Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Smart Water Management Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Smart Water Management market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) to Record a Huge Penetration

– The remote operability through a distributed network, reduced operational costs, increased water savings are the prime promoters of SCADA adoption.

– Moreover, by 2050 it is estimated that 70% of the population will live in urban areas and historical lack of investment in water management is putting the entire water networks in immense pressure. Owing to this, SCADA is being increasingly used in water control and management.

– Further, SCADA adoption is set to penetrate with the growth in smart cities and smart water projects worldwide. In Europe, 100 smart cities have a great scope for adoption of SCADA for solving the problems of water management. London had deployed SCADA for its Thames water management which saw a 13% decrease in water consumption.

– Additionally, from 2018 to 2024 the governments worldwide will invest in 14 billion USD smart water projects which is further expected to augment the market growth.

Europe to be One of the Early Adopters of Smart Water Management Systems

– Europe has around 3.5 million kilometers of the water distribution network which poses great challenges for the government to manage the distribution network presently. For revamping the infrastructure there is a need for EUR 20 billion investment per year.

– In Northern Europe, the Investments are for maintaining the existing systems and in the Mediterranian region, the investments need to be made to comply with Europe’s standards and modern water management systems.

– The EU Commission has also laid out a vision for the future of smart water across the region in its Digital Single Market for Water Services Action Plan that will further drive the market growth.

Market Overview:

The global smart water management market was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 22.5 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of over 13.18%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). There will be more than two-thirds of people will be living in water scares areas by 2025 according to Xylem. By 2050 water demand will increase by 55% compared to 2015 levels due to the destruction of water resources by humans due to contamination.

– The major drivers for the smart water management market are technological advancement, growing population and decrease in water resources globally. Increase in supervisory control and data acquisition is also a major driver for the market.

– However, the major restraints to the market include high investments required initially and a very low and slow rate of return. Moreover, lack of expertise to implement these technologies across the globe and slow rate of adoption is also a challenge for the market.

– Nevertheless, the proliferation of IoT and smart cities across various regions promote the growth of the market studied. Technological advancements pertaining to smart meters and their integration with communication solutions (SCADA, GIS, etc.) have transformed water management, to address the challenges faced by water utilities, residents, and industries, in terms of erroneous billing and water management. Key Manufacturers Like

