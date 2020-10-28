Smart Stadium Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Smart Stadium Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Smart Stadium market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Growing Number of Sports Events Globally Drive the Smart Stadium Market Growth

– The demand for sporting events has increased over the past few years and primarily being encouraged owing to the rising number of sponsorships and low ticket pricing. With the high capacity stadiums, a very huge amount for sports enthusiast go to watch the game live at the stadium.

– Earlier, the tickets were kept limited to host and neighboring countries. Since, the demand for live sporting events in increasing, stadium sponsors are making cheaper travel arrangements and easing overseas fans to attend their favorite match at a compelling cost.

– For instance, Germany is famous for its sports activities, more precisely for football, the Bundesliga League, and others for which the stadiums are usually jam-packed. This is encouraging and bringing a high entry of attendees to the stadium which is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Europe to Dominate the Smart Stadium Market

– Europe holds the maximum share in the smart stadium market. Therefore, the countries in the region are investing in adopting IoT solutions to manage the crowd better and enable effective network and connectivity. Since technology and sports both are the perfect combination of successful development in the sports industry. These two elements are the reason why we are transforming the full stadium into digitalization for better spectator experience of the match.

– The Wanda Metropolitan Stadium of Club Atlético de Madrid is one the smartest stadium in Europe. The whole stadium has 1500 wifi points, 6000 network outlets, the spectators can know about the parking spaces as well as their seats from the mobile itself. They can use their smartphones and access to cloud and watch the live video of the match then and there itself on their phone only.

– The Europian government has undertaken smart projects to convert more and more stadiums into smart stadiums. Lots of R&D, innovation, policy requirements related to smart stadiums integration is happening which will drive the smart stadium market in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The smart stadium market has been valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.53% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024) to reach USD 15 billion by 2024. The trend of stadiums getting completely digital will drive the smart stadium market.

– Fans who visit the stadiums are expecting a more intuitive experience, and the host countries are looking for new ways to increase the return on investment (ROI) on their complex. Therefore, stadiums and arenas are now not only a house for athletic prowess, competition, and large audiences; they are a vehicle for showcasing technological advancements.

– Consumers with technological advancements prefer updates and stats on their mobile devices, leading stadiums to find newer ways to monetize, fill the stadium, and compel the fans to increase expenditure. They can watch the video from the cloud itself from the stadium, also they can broadcast the arena directly to social media.

– With the growing number of sports events happening around the world, people tend to watch the game live, then watch it on TV which is driving the smart stadium market.

– The major challenge for the smart stadium market would be the high initial investment to upgrade, also there is uncertainty in return of investments. Key Manufacturers Like

