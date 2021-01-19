POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT MARKET INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH RATE, REVENUE AND OUTLOOK. MAJOR PLAYERS ARE MCKESSON CORPORATION, ZE OMEGA INC, OTHERS

Population Health Management Market analysis report is an indispensable model to have increments in business activities, qualitative work done and enhanced profits. With the utilization of well established tools and techniques in this Population Health Management Market business document, complex market insights are turned into simpler version. By accomplishing an inspiration from the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up inventive ideas and striking sales targets which in turn make them achieve competitive advantage over its competitors. Further, manufacturer can adjust production according to the conditions of demand which are analysed here. An expert team analyses and forecasts market data using well established market statistical and coherent models to make this Population Health Management Marketbusiness report outstanding.

major competitors currently working in the population health management market are McKesson Corporation (US), Ze Omega Inc (US)., Verisk Analytics, Inc.. (US), Forward Health Group (US), Health Catalyst (US), Athena health, Inc.(US) , Cerner Corporation (US), Medecision (US), Xerox Corporation (US), Allscripts, Inc. (US), Fonemed. (US), Well Centive, Inc.(US), i2i Population Health (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), GE Healthcare(US) , Health Business Intelligence Corp (US), IBM Corporation (US), NXGN Management, LLC (US), i2i Systems (US)., Optum Inc. (US), and Healthagen, LLC (US) among others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market

Global Population Health Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 82.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.03% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Global Population Health Management Market report approximates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This industry analysis report also enlists the chief competitors and presents the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the Healthcare IT industry. The major areas of this report comprise of market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Population Health Management Market report showcases the list of top competitors and gives the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors affecting the market. Examination of major challenges faced currently by the business and the probable future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also considered. The collected information and data is tested and verified by market experts before handing over it to the end user. The Population health management Market report has been prepared with the experience of skilful and inventive team. It helps achieve an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors.

Population health management solutions help providers to share population health information, gain perspective, insights and act proactively to solve it. PHM solutions are used track the cost of healthcare in a year, in a particular organization. This is not a new idea but use of analytics in healthcare cost estimation is used since a long time. Though the usage of a PHM solution is today’s world can be attributed to few drivers such as access, cost, quality, lifestyle management, demand management, disease management and, care condition among others. PHM is must technology in the threatening economy, as process needs to change from providing healthcare to preventive healthcare. Estimating the major users of healthcare, chronic disease prevalence and identifying trends and proactively preventing healthcare threats will be the new goal of healthcare organization.

According to National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention, there were an estimated Six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease, like heart disease, cancer, stroke, or diabetes.,. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of this market.

The adoption of healthcare IT solutions is driving the growth of this market.

The demand for healthcare integration, storage and management

Market Restraints

Privacy and security concerns is going to restrain the growth of this market.

High capital expenditure and maintenance requirement is going to restrain the growth of this market.

Segmentation:

By Application

Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)

Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record

Effectively Coordinate Care

Patient Outreach

Others

By Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Component

Software

Services Post-Sale and Maintenance Services Consulting Services Training and Education Services Implementation Services



By End-User

Providers Ambulatory Care Centers Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks Diagnostic and Imaging Centers Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Other Healthcare Providers

Payers Public Payers Private Payers

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



To Inquire Regarding This Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, VirtualHealth announced that they have received Population Health Management (PHM) Prevalidation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for 2019 standards. It will establish virtual Health as a key player in the industry.

In March 2018, Google announces Cloud Healthcare API to unlock health data At conference; HIMSS18 (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society ). This will change market Dynamics as Google is leader in other It business.

Competitive Analysis: Global Population health management Market

Global population health management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of population health management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global population health management market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Get Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market