Photo Rejuvenation Devices Market Report Insights, Forecast, Share Analysis – Abbott, biolitec AG, Candela Corporation, ERCHONIA CORPORATION

Few of the major competitors currently working in global photo rejuvenation devices market are Abbott, biolitec AG, Candela Corporation, ERCHONIA CORPORATION, OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., Alcon Vision LLC, Dornier MedTech., Aesculight., DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, NIDEK CO., LTD., Teleflex Incorporated., Koninklijke Philips N.V., TRIA BEAUTY, Silkn, L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Nu Skin, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Conair Corporation, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, Lumenis, DELEO among others.

Global Photo Rejuvenation Devices Market

By Product Type {(Lasers, Intense Pulsed Light, Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)}

By Application (Brown Spots, Redness, Excess Blood Vessels),

By End User (Speciality Clinic, Hospitals),

By Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail),

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Photo rejuvenation is a skin care treatment procedure. It consists of different types of light emitting diodes, lasers and intense lights. This is used for various beauty purposes and it is an alternative treatment for beauty purpose, such as scars treatment, rosacea, matted telangiectasia, lentigines cherry and leg veins. It is also used in removal of tattoo and birth marks. It is widely used in health care industry.

Market Drivers:

Large number of population rising towards beauty fascination, is boosting the market growth

Technological advancement in the field of rejuvenation technology, is enhancing the growth of the market

Increase in economic condition of such industries will propel the market in the forecast period

High disposable incomes, leading to people inclined towards beauty may escalate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects, associated with the rejuvenation is hampering the market growth

Strict regulation towards rejuvenation will hinder this market growth in the forecast period

High cost of rejuvenation therapy restricts the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By product type

Lasers

Intense Pulsed Light

Photodynamic Therapy

Application

Brown Spots

Redness

Excess Blood Vessel

End User

Speciality Clinic

Hospitals

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Synergy MedSales Inc., along with FormaTK announced for its new product launch named as dermal laser systems. This product will be able to treat permanaent hair reduction, treatment of acne, pigmented lesions. This product will help to expand the product line of Synergy MedSales Inc in the market

In March 2016, Venus Concept received FDA approval for its product named as Venus Versa. It will be useful for multiple beauty purposes such as hair removal, facial wrinkles and rhytides among others. With this approval the company will enhance its brand value in the market

Competitive Analysis

Global photo rejuvenation devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of photo rejuvenation devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

