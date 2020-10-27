Paper Trays Market – Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2018 to 2027

As per a report Market-research, the Paper Trays economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

The report on paper trays market includes detailed assessment and business outlook of key companies involved in the manufacturing and distribution of paper trays. Key facets of the paper trays market competition landscape such as SWOT analysis, product portfolio, developments, acquisitions, strategies and key financials are covered. Key manufacturers of paper trays such as Colpac Ltd., Mondi Group Plc., Huhtamaki Oyj, and International Paper have been profiled in the report.

Companies in the paper trays market are focused on enhancing their paper trays portfolio by launching novel paper trays that can be used across a variety of applications. Colpac Ltd., has launched compostable ovenable tray, an extension to its paper food packaging portfolio. Likewise, in September 2018, Mondi Group Plc has launched patented barrier and paper solution for food packaging. The new offering will feature a paper construction with unique barrier protection, which is well-suited for the food industry.

In 2017, Yash Papers has launched a new range of eco-friendly and compostable tableware, an extension to its paper trays portfolio. With an investment of over 60 cores, the company established a new plant manufacturing biodegradable and eco-friendly paper trays and other tableware.

In a bid to expand their global reach, paper trays market participants are acquiring packaging operations of other counterparts. Huhtamaki Oyj acquired International Paper’s food service operations in China in order to enhance its brand visibility across emerging economies and grab major share in the Asia Pacific paper trays market.

Key players in the paper trays market are initiating joint ventures and acquisitions in a bid to cater to growing needs of new clientele. Huhtamaki Oyj has initiated a joint venture with CupPrint, wherein it acquires majority of shares (70%). Main focus behind this US$ 22 million acquisition is to enhance Huhtamaki’s digitalization competences. This acquisition in the paper trays space can facilitate reduced lead times and benefits of Huhtamaki’s financial strength and global footprint.

Definition

Paper trays are widely used for protective packaging of food products. Paper trays come in different grades namely virgin and recycled fibers. Paper trays are manufactured using material such as corrugated boards, molded pulp and boxboards. Paper trays are widely used across a cohort of applications including but not limited to food products, healthcare products, personal care and retail based applications.

About the Report

The report on paper trays market is a comprehensive compilation of various factors impacting the demand and sale of paper trays across several application areas. The paper trays market report covers key dynamics reflecting various growth drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the demand for paper trays worldwide. In addition, information on regional acceptance and sales of paper trays is also covered in the paper trays market report. The paper trays market report also includes historical sales data of paper trays, current paper trays scenario and future demand and sales of paper trays across key countries in the globe.

Market Structure

The paper trays market structure is detailed that includes every angle of the paper trays market. This detailed segmentation of paper trays market provides holistic view to the reader. The paper trays market is structure on the basis of source, by material type, by end use and by region. The source segment includes analysis on virgin fiber paper trays and recycled fiber paper trays. The material type includes intelligence on paper trays manufactured from corrugated boards, boxboards/cartons and molded pulp. End use applications of paper trays such as retail based uses, food products, beverage products, personal care and cosmetics, healthcare products and consumer durables and electronic products are covered in the paper trays market report.

The paper trays market has been assessed across key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). A country level analysis reflecting sales of paper trays across major countries in these regions is also provided.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from aforementioned findings, the report on paper trays market also provides additional answers to questions such as:

Which is the most attractive region apropos to sales of paper trays?

Would molded pulp paper trays demand translate into sales surpassing those of paper trays from corrugated boards in the forthcoming years?

Which is the most lucrative end use application area that manufacturers of paper trays can leverage during the assessment period to gain profits?

To what extent does revenue from sales of paper trays from recycled fibers contribute to the overall paper trays market growth?

Research Methodology

The paper trays market is assess using unique research methodology which is a combination of primary and secondary research. Insights and data on sales and demand of paper trays have been compiled using analysis derived from primary and secondary methodologies along with external sources. The data collected from these funnels is triangulated to obtain a market estimations with higher accuracy.

