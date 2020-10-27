Marine Steering Gear Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Brusselle Carral Marine,Data Hidrolik,KATSA OY,Kongsberg Maritime,Nufoss Services Pte Ltd.,Palmarine,Rolls-Royce plc

Marine steering gear is a device used to provide movement and thrust to a ship. The growing demand for marine steering gear for large and medium-sized vessels is accelerating the growth of the marine steering gear market. In addition, hydraulic power units and control and warning systems that drive the growth of the marine steering gear market are increasing the adoption of marine steering gear.

Major players:

1. Brussels

Kalalmarin 2. Data Hidrolik

3. KATSA OY

4. Kongsberg Maritime

5. Nufoss Services Pte Ltd.

6. Palmarine

7. Rolls-Royce plc

8. SKF

9. W? rtsil? Ltd.

10. Wills Ridley Limited

Strict regulations and standards on the manufacture of steering gear to reduce vibration, shock and noise are projected to drive the marine steering gear market during the forecast period. Factors such as compact size, simple maintenance, excellent power-to-weight ratio, and integrated ladder carrier are also impacting the growth of the global marine steering gear market. In addition, the dynamic and modern design of the marine steering gear provides the redundancy and reliability expected to drive the growth of the marine steering gear market.

Market segmentation

The global marine steering gear market is divided based on type and power source. Based on the type, the market is divided into rotating vane type and ram type. Based on the basic power supply, the market is divided into hydraulic and electro-hydraulic.

The report analyzes the factors that influence the marine steering gear market from both supply and demand aspects, and further describes the market dynamics that affect the market during the forecast period: drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. Evaluate. The report also provides a thorough PEST analysis for all five regions. North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America. After assessing the political, economic, social and technical factors affecting the marine steering gear market in these regions.

table of contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Survey scope

1.2. Publisher Research Report Guidance

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Marine Steering Gear Market – By Type

1.3.2 Marine Steering Gear Market – By Power Supply

1.3.3 Marine Steering Gear Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. Important point

3. Survey method

4. Marine steering gear market scenery

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South America and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. Ecosystem analysis

4.4. Expert opinion

5. Marine Steering Gear Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1. Major market drivers

5.2. Major market constraints

5.3. Major market opportunities

5.4. Future trends

5.5. Impact analysis of drivers and restraints

6. Marine Steering Gear Market-Global Market Analysis

6.1. Marine Steering Gear – Global Market Overview

6.2. Marine Steering Gear – Global Market and Forecast by 2027

6.3. Market Positioning / Market Share

