Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Analysis 2020 With COVID 19 Impact Analysis| Leading Players, Business Prospects, In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2027

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3,932.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 40.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of artificial intelligence has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report are Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd, Exscientia, Cyclica Inc., Numerate, NuMedii, Inc., Envisagenics., twoXAR, Incorporated, OWKIN, INC., XtalPi Inc., BERG LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market By Offering (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules), Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing need to reduce cost and drug discovery along with reduce time, growth of pharmaceutical industries by collaborations with other industries, adoption of cloud based services and applications, delay in patent expiry are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, expansion of biotechnology industries will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Unavailability of skilled labour and lack of data sets are acting as market challenges for the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery in the above mentioned forecast period.

This artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, drug type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on offering, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. Machine learning has been further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and other machine learning technologies.

Based on drug type, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into small molecule and large molecules.

On the basis of application, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases and other applications.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres and academic & government institutes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, offering, technology, drug type, applications and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market due to the high prevalence of pharmaceutical companies, increasing research activities.

The country section of the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

