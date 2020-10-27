New Era of Boron Carbide Market is growing in Huge Demand by Top Key Vendors like 3M Company,ABSCO limited,Advanced abrasives corporation,American elements,Dynamic-Ceramic Limited

Boron carbide is defined as the ceramic material which is extensively used as an abrasive for several commercial as well as industrial uses. It is produced in an electric arc furnace by reacting boric oxide and carbon. Boron carbide are known for its characterstic features such as resistance to high abrasion, shock and wear, superior hardness, impact resistance and low thermal conductivity. Such features make it them useful across the manufacturing industry. The demand for advanced materials is a rising gradually demand which is expected to propel the demand for boron carbide in the global market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. 3M Company

2. ABSCO limited

3. Advanced abrasives corporation

4. American elements

5. Dynamic-Ceramic Limited

6. Electro Abrasives LLC

7. Feldco International

8. H.C. starck

9. Momentive performance materials

10. Sigma-Aldrich

The boron carbide market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as technological advancemnets in the manufacturing industries coupled with rising demand for premium high-strength. Moreover, increasing demand for protective ceramic materials by nuclear industries provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the boron carbide market. However, high cost associated along with availability of substitutes is projected to hamper the overall growth of the boron carbide market.

The “Global Boron Carbide Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the boron carbide market with detailed market segmentation by grades, form, product, application and geography. The global boron carbide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Boron carbide market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global boron carbide market is segmented on the basis of grades, form and application. On the basis of grades, the boron carbide market is segmented into nuclear grade and abrasive grade. On the basis of form, the boron carbide market is segmented into grains, powder and paste. Based on applications, the global boron carbide market is divided nuclear, industrial and defense.

The report analyzes factors affecting the boron carbide market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the boron carbide market in these regions.

Key question and answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Boron Carbide Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Boron Carbide Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key North vendors in the Boron Carbide Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Boron Carbide Market?

